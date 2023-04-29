News

Sudan Crisis: 637 Nigerian evacuees Arrive Egypt In 13 Buses

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Federal Government, on Saturday, disclosed that no fewer than 637 Nigerians evacuated from war-torn Sudan have arrived safely at Aswan, a border town in Egypt.

The evacuees who were earlier stranded at the borders are currently undergoing necessary documentation and clearance before admission into the Egyptian territory for their eventual evacuation to Nigeria.

In a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Amb. Janet Olisa and ​​​​Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo respectively on the evacuation, New Telegraph learnt this first batch of evacuees arrived in 13 buses.

According to the statement, while the Federal Government empathizes with the evacuees affected Nigerians over the unfortunate situation, the government remained committed to getting all interested Nigerians out of the war zone before the expiration of the ceasefire, which has been extended by 72 hours.

According to the government, the cooperation and understanding of all and sundry are required to complement ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring the safe return of every Nigerian trapped in Sudan.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria seizes this opportunity to extend appreciation to friendly countries who have in one way or the other assisted in bringing succour to Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan.

“Particularly, Nigeria acknowledges the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for graciously assisting with the evacuation of eight Nigerians from Sudan to safety in its territory, from where they would be airlifted back to Nigeria.

In the time being, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees who have arrived at Aswan are expected to be airlifted to Nigeria in the coming hours by the Nigerian Air Force and Air Peace airline, who have been on standby for the operations,” the statement read.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Anambra decides: INEC announces results

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dunukofia LGA APC – 1991 APGA – 4124 PDP – 1680 YPP – 1360 Oyi LGA APC – 2830 APGA – 6133 PDP – 2484 YPP – 900 Meanwhile, there is restriction of vehicles at the Onitsha bridge. Only vehicles on election duties or essential services are allowed to move while pedestrians have to […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: ‘Bloody battles’ at steelworks ahead of possible ceasefire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have launched an all-out assault on the Azovstal steelworks, the last Ukrainian holdout in the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian forces inside the plant have been fighting “difficult bloody battles” for a second day, the commander of the Azov regiment said. Russian forces are reported to have entered “the territory […]
News

DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba, after interactions

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, freed a former Speaker of the House  Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after hours of “friendly” interaction.   Recall that a newlyformed group, the National Consultative Front (NCFront) had, over the weekend, informed the public of an invitation it said was sent to Na’Abba by the DSS, which is […]

Leave a Comment