Sudan Crisis: 7000 Persons, Including Nigerians Stranded At Egyptian Border

…As Nigeria commences the second phase of the evacuation

About 7000 persons, including Nigerians who are fleeing from the crisis in Sudan, are now stranded at the Egyptian border as they have been disallowed from crossing the border into Egypt.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa who disclosed this on Friday, said the stranded persons had arrived at the Egyptian border late Thursday evening, but were being delayed due to the insistence of the Egyptian authorities that each person must present their relevant travel documents.

Dabiri Erewa has therefore called on those concerned with passages and movement of persons and services along contiguous borders of Sudan to create a humane condition for those fleeing from the emergency situation to have unfettered access to their various destinations.

She said that the Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on the issue as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

The NIDCOM boss appealed to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatised travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Embassy in Sudan has announced the commencement of the second phase of the evacuation of Nigerians in that country. In a memo marked Ref No: NEKM/POL/03/111 and dated April 28, 2023, the embassy said the second batch of evacuations will begin on Sunday (today). The short memo signed by HY Garko for Charge D’ Affairs read this.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Sudan wishes to inform all Nigeria citizens who wish to be evacuated from the crisis in Sudan, the Embassy will commence the second phase of the evacuation to Egypt for onward airlift to Nigeria tomorrow 29th April 2023.

All those interested are to converge at Al- Razi University (Al- Azhari ) and International University of Africa (, Madani) in the morning. individuals are required to come alone and with one bag only. Please adhere strictly. “