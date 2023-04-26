News Top Stories World News

Sudan Crisis: FG Commences Evacuation Of Nigerians To Egypt

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The Federal Government on Wednesday begin the evacuation of Nigerian trapped in Sudan amidst the outbreak of deadly conflicts in the North African country.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his counterpart, Minister of State, Zubairu Dada, confirmed the development while briefing State House Correspondents on unfolding developments regarding the crisis.

According to Onyeama, 40 luxury buses were already on ground in Sudan to pick up Nigerian nationals in the country to Egypt where they would be airlifted back home.

He added that the evacuation efforts are being coordinated by the Nigerian embassy in Sudan as well as authorities of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FERMA).

The Ministers also added that, the buses conveying our citizens were hired at $1.2 million, noting that it also included the cost of providing security while conveying them to the Egyptian territory.

The Ministers noted that women and children will be given almost priority, including diplomats who are equally involved in the evacuation logistics.

They noted that the Nigerian government was leveraging on the 72-hour ceasefire deal to evacuate as many Nigerians as possible.

Ambassador Dada noted that the Saudi Arabia government had already evacuated some Nigerians through the sea to safety and that once the situation calms down arrangements will be made to move them back to Nigeria.

Mariam Adebukola

