Sudan Crisis: FG Publishes Emergency Number For Evacuation Of Stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have published emergency numbers for stranded Nigerians, saying “concerted efforts are being made” to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan.

In a joint statement issued by the two Ministers, Geoffrey Onyema and Sadiya Umar Farouq, they empathized with the citizens of the country, members of the Nigerian community, including the Nigerian students, caught up in the ongoing crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces(RSF).

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Ministers expressed concern about how some of the students are trying to find their way to the borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.

The statement reads “The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773,+249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493″

Nigerians in the crisis zones are advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved”.