Sudan Crisis: FG Releases Emergency Numbers For Trapped Nigerians

The Federal Govern – ment has published emergency numbers for stranded Nigerians in Sudan, stating that “concerted efforts are being made” to evacuate them.

In a joint statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyema and his Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development counterpart Sadiya Umar Farouq, the government empathised with the Nigerians trapped in Sudan following the fight between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The government is concerned about how some of the students are trying to find their way to the borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, or Chad on their own. The statement reads: “The ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavor to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

“Nigerians in the crisis zones are advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.”