Sudan crisis: FG resolves hitches with bus driver, mobilises for evacuation

The Federal Government has resolved the hitches encountered during the commencement of the evacuation exercise of Nigerians stranded in war torn Sudan. This is coming just as President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved the immediate deployment of both human and financial resources towards the evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the ongoing crisis in Sudan. These are contained in a joint statement issued by the Ministers in charge of Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Abuja in Abuja on Friday.

The social media had been agog with stories of Nigerians stranded in the war torn east African country having been abandoned midway into their trip to neighbouring Egypt where they had been scheduled to be flown into the country. While admitting the situation, the government in the statement however stated that the issues connecting to the evacuation have all been resolved. According to the statement, “The initial hitches encountered during the commencement of the evacuation exer- cise, including incidents of bus drivers stopping in the desert due to non-payment have been resolved.

“The buses have continued towards the Egyptian border. The evacuation exercise is progressing and will continue until all stranded Nigerians are brought back home safely.” The statement also added that a situation room had been set up by the government under the chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to manage the evacuation project President Buhari has approved clearance for the deployment of aircrafts belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Peace and other Airlines to be part of airlifting those that had been taken to Egypt and other adjourning countries to Sudan. “The NAF C-130H is scheduled to leave Abuja tomorrow, 28th April, 2023 to commence the airlifting of the evacuees. Similarly, arrangements are being concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in other countries neighbouring Sudan.

“Consequently, forty (40) buses have been secured in Sudan to convey the students and other Nigerians from Khartoum to Aswan border in Egypt, which is one of the identified safe reception borders,” the statement reads. It (the statement added that the 1st batch of buses had already departed the Sudanese capital, Khartoum for Egypt and that the Nigerian Mission in Egypt is liaising with the Egyptian Authorities to facilitate the evacuation exercise. It added that the Egyptian government was providing emergency entry documents and holding shelters for those evacuated pending their airlift back to Nigeria.