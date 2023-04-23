News Politics World News

Sudan Crisis: FG Urges Nigerian Students To Stay Indoors, Await Evacuation

Posted on Author Goli Innocent

Due to the recent crisis in Sudan, the Federal Government has urged Nigerian students in the country to remain indoors as they look for all the possible means to repatriate them back to Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Khartoum and signed by H.Y Garko for Charge D’ Affairs on Sunday.

The statement further advised the students to disregard the notice circulated by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Sudan, calling on students to converge at the African International University, NANSS office and El-Razi University, for evacuation or to bring $100 or $200 for evacuation.

The statement reads in part, “As the Embassy had earlier informed students, you are therefore requested to stay calm and remain indoors while the embassy is working on final approval to commence evacuation.”

The FG said it was still dangerous to embark on a journey toward the borders of Sudan without security clearance and guarantee from the Sudanese authorities.

“The Embassy wishes to reassure the Nigerian students that their safety and wellbeing is of priority concern,” it added.

About 4000 Nigerians are trapped as a result of the fighting between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Hundreds have been killed since the fight broke out between the forces of the two rival generals in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

European countries and the US are already making efforts to evacuate their nationals in Sudan after the military announced a window.

