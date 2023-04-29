News World News

Sudan Crisis: Nigerian Air Force Joins Air Peace To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The Federal Government has announced that the Nigeria Air Force has partnered with Air Peace to transport the Nigerians stranded in Sudan’s home.

The Nigerian Government disclosed this in a joint press release issued to newsmen in Abuja by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Janet Olisa, and Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sani Gwarzo.

This development has, however, improved the prospects for Nigerians stranded in the war-turned country.

It would be recalled that despite an agreement between the two sides to extend a truce intended to resolve the conflict, fighting between the warring forces in the nation has persisted,

Earlier this week, the Air Peace airline offered to donate three of its aircraft to help transport the stranded Nigerians back to their homeland.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130H aircraft and the Air Peace aircraft were also authorized to operate across Egyptian airspace on Friday, according to the Federal Government.

