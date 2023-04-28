Metro & Crime News World News

Sudan Crisis: Nigerians Stuck At Egypt Border – NiDCOM Boss

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The Federal Government on Friday urged the appropriate authorities along the Sudanese borders to provide a humanitarian environment so that over 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians, could go to their respective destinations without restriction.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), who made this plea, claimed that since the nationals’ arrival on Thursday night, they have not been permitted to pass the border into Egypt.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that Dabiri-Erewa announced that the first group of trapped Nigerians in Sudan had arrived at the Egyptian border crossing at Aswan.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle while given the situation report of the Federal Government evacuation progress, the NiDCOM boss said the border was already blocked when the students arrived.

She, however, added that they will travel to the airport the following morning.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

“She appeals to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatized travelers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.”

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News

Ortom to Atiku: Count me out of 2023 ambition

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday reiterated his resolve to work against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar, saying “to hell with Atiku and any other Fulani men”. Ortom, who spoke at a banquet in honour of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie […]
Metro & Crime

$106m Ilesa Water Loan: Adeleke suspends project consultant

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of the project consultant for the Ilesa Water Project, Mrs Tawa Williams over questionable handling of the $106 million dollar loan for the project. The governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed further ordered a full scale probe of the entire project […]
News

Alhaji Suleiman Adeshina “Jafo Authority” gets Kingmakers nod as new Oniba of Iba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The announcement of the demise of Lagos First-class monarch, The Oniba of Iba, Oba Goriola Yishau Oseni, who went to join his ancestors on the 25th of May 2020 after a successful 45 years reign after ascending the throne of his fore-fathers at age 31, threw the whole of Iba town into mourning, as […]

Leave a Comment