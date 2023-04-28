Sudan Crisis: Nigerians Stuck At Egypt Border – NiDCOM Boss

The Federal Government on Friday urged the appropriate authorities along the Sudanese borders to provide a humanitarian environment so that over 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians, could go to their respective destinations without restriction.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), who made this plea, claimed that since the nationals’ arrival on Thursday night, they have not been permitted to pass the border into Egypt.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that Dabiri-Erewa announced that the first group of trapped Nigerians in Sudan had arrived at the Egyptian border crossing at Aswan.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle while given the situation report of the Federal Government evacuation progress, the NiDCOM boss said the border was already blocked when the students arrived.

She, however, added that they will travel to the airport the following morning.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

“She appeals to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatized travelers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.”