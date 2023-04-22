Sudan Crisis: NLC Tasks FG On Exploring Other Options To Evacuate Nigerians

…insists no life must be lost to negligence, excuses

As the war in Sudan rages on, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked the Federal Government to seek other options for safely evacuating Nigerian citizens who were stranded and calling for help, rather than stick to the excuse that evacuation through the airport was risky.

While criticising the government for always giving excuses rather than seeking out solutions to issues, Congress has warned that no Nigerian must die as a result of the government’s negligence and failure to be pragmatic in ensuring the safety of its citizens caught up in the Sudan war.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, expressed worry that many Nigerians had become unwitting victims of the war and were stranded in Sudan and unable to get out.

He said: “They have cried out for help to escape the horrors which the war has continued to mete out to persons still trapped in Sudan. The NLC is worried that since the war broke out towards the end of last week, reports reaching us on the number of human casualties are horrendous and frightening thus leaving every patriot anxious about the safety of our nationals in that country especially that of our students.

“We believe that it remains the responsibility of any government to ensure the safety of their nationals which includes making sure that in the event of a war in foreign countries, their citizens are protected in whatever way possible. This is one of the central reasons for governance: the safety of lives and properties.

“While we commiserate with the people and workers of Sudan and call for an immediate ceasefire to allow for a peaceful resolution of the issues in dispute that led to the war, we are at a loss as to why the federal government of Nigeria finds it difficult to guarantee the safety of the lives of our citizens in that country beyond the tokenism effort at protection through an advisory to all Nigerians in that country to either seek refuge in our embassy in Khartoum or stay indoors which they believe is safer.

“The excuse that attempting to evacuate our nationals through the Airport is risky begs the question and is unacceptable. We do not understand whether other possible options for evacuating our citizens have been explored before relapsing to this seeming helplessness and apparent abandonment of our citizens who are obviously in great distress and are afraid for their lives on a daily basis.

“It is trite diplomacy that in such a situation, serious governments will reach an understanding with the warring parties for the removal of their nationals from the theatre of war which drastically reduces the risk of loss of lives and that of the equipment used in such operations. If the Airports are not safe as suggested by the government, can we not work out a safe corridor to neighbouring countries to allow our citizens safe passage and evacuation through the various land borders?

“We also suggest that the government work out an arrangement with the international community to create a haven for all foreign nationals in the country to serve as a buffer to all foreign nationals against the vagaries of the War while a peace effort is being made or other safer methods of evacuation are developed.

“Our concern is that while our government resorts to the usual lethargy and excuses, the lives of our nationals in Sudan already exposed to danger may begin to experience losses or injuries. We urge the federal government through the concerned agencies and Ministries to take urgent steps to avoid death and injuries to our citizens in that country.”

Ajaero added: “Nigerians must not be allowed to die in Sudan because of negligence. No effort should be spared in ensuring their safety and ultimately evacuation to Nigeria if the War persists and escalates into a full-blown war. It remains the duty of the government and we urge the federal government to make this happen unless they want to tell us that these lives are not as important as the lives of the children of those in authority and do not deserve to be protected?

“As we await a quick and positive action towards evacuating our citizens, we would want measures to be put in place to make their lives comfortable on arrival, especially for those who own businesses in Sudan and have suffered the loss of businesses as a result. It does not make sense bringing them home without putting in place proper platforms to take care of their needs here.”