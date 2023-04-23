Politics

Sudan Crisis: Obi Expresses Worry Over Failure To Evacuate Trapped Nigerians

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has expressed sadness over the continued delay by the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerian citizens trapped in war-torn Sudan.

Obi on his verified Twitter handle wondered about the delay in evacuating Nigerian citizens from the country.

“While we appreciate the extreme challenges in Sudan, we deeply implore the Federal Government of Nigeria to expedite all efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians that are mostly students in Sudan to safety,” he said.

The former Anambra state governor noted that since “the Sudanese crisis is not a natural disaster that happened suddenly, it will be sad to lose any Nigerian to the conflict, especially now that we need all hands to create and sustain a new Nigeria.

“Since it is the statutory responsibility of FGN to protect Nigerians at home in Nigeria and abroad, it is important that we attend to such issues with more deserving proactiveness and commitment as the life of every Nigerian is sacred and important. A new Nigeria is really imperative and Possible.”

Obi also disclosed that he joined the Muslim Community in Anambra State at Central Mosque, Onitsha, to celebrate and share in the joys of Eid el Fitr.

“I am grateful for the fraternal and convivial moments we spent, especially for their kind words and prayers for a new Nigeria,” he said.

The LP candidate noted that the Muslim community recalled the good times they have with him when he was a governor.

Obi twitted, “Happily, they recounted how I, as the then governor of Anambra State, rebuilt their Mosque when it was burnt down, and provided maximum security for them during the crisis that erupted in the State in 2006. Since then, I have remained supportive of the community and maintained a close relationship with them.

Obi reiterated his earlier position that “every Nigerian should be free to live and thrive freely in any part of the nation as he presented my gift items to them and shared in their prayers for the Obidient movement and for a new Nigeria.”

He felicitated seven-year-old Richard Aridegbe, son of the LP Woman Leader in Surulere, Lagos.

“The boy is Obidient and campaigned in Lagos for PO and LP with his mother,” he said.

