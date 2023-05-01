Sudan Crisis: Over 2500 Undocumented Nigerian Students Still Trapped –Old Boys

The Sudan Old Students Association of Nigeria (SOSAN) has raised the alarm that as the war rages on in Sudan, there are over 2, 500 undocumented Nigerian students trapped inside the Sudan/African University in Khartoum, without food, water and money.

Speaking shortly after offering special prayers for the safety of the Nigerian students yesterday, the Presi – dent of the Association, Ali – yu Abdulkadir Abdulkadir, said that they have received distressed calls from the students that their lives are in extreme danger. He said even the 5, 000 students said to have been transported to Egypt by the Federal Government are still at the border as they were not cleared to enter into the North African country.

The President said: “Although reports reaching us indicate that no lives have been lost but some female students are said to have been raped while gun battles have already reached within the university.” Another old student of the university, Gambo Ado said they have already reported the plight of the undocumented students to the government.

But the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, over the weekend said the Mission in Egypt was making arrangements for the payment of visa fees for stranded Nigerians at the border of the country. The Federal Government had on Friday called on relevant authorities along contiguous borders of Sudan to create a humane condition for about 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians, to have unfettered access to their various destinations.

Dabiri-Erewa, who made this call, said the nationals were not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening. However, giving updates on the stranded Nigerians at the Egypt border, DabiriErewa said: “The mission has made arrangements to pay nine dollars per person and 25 dollars visa fees.

Within Egypt itself, one cannot travel from one region to another without an exit permit. We are expecting a CI30 to take off within the hour. NAF is getting set to depart with food etc. for Aswan.” Meanwhile, some state governments on Saturday evacuated their indigenes or those sponsored by them.