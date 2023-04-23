Sudan Crisis: Pope Francis Calls For Dialogue Over Grave Situation

As Sudan’s brutal violence reached its second week, Pope Francis has called on the warring military factions to engage in diplomacy.

Pop Francis who made the call during the traditional Sunday prayers in Saint Peter’s Square in Rome said, “Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan.

“That is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume, I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters.”

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that France, Italy, Turkey, and the United States are all evacuating citizens from Sudan due to the recent frocious battles between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group.

This crisis has however, seen fighting with tanks in densely populated Khartoum and air strikes launched by fighter jets have killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.

The conflict over the proposed integration of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army started on April 15 when forces loyal to army head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan clashed with those of the opposing Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

A plan to restore Sudan’s democratic transition after the military overthrew former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 in response to widespread citizen protests included the action as a crucial requirement.

The two men worked together to overthrow a civilian administration that had been put in place after Bashir’s overthrow before they turned on one another.