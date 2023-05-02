Sudan Crisis: Reps Summon Foreign Affairs Minister

…Halt disbursement of $700m cabotage fund

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama over the planned evacuation of stranded Nigerians in the war-prone Sudan.

Also invited are officials of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Gbajabiamila who disclosed this in his welcome address on resumption from the two weeks recess for the Easter and Ramadan recess, expressed concern over the inter-agency disagreements arising from overlapping mandates and the absence of established operational guidelines for such circumstances.

He said: “Over the last few weeks, the Republic of Sudan has descended into war. Unfortunately, this rapid descent into the carnage of violent conflict has entrapped many Nigerians resident in that country.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that our Citizens resident in the Republic of Sudan, as students, business people and in other vocations, are evacuated quickly and safely.

“I have requested the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to invite the honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and officials from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to appear before the House to give an account of the status of evacuation efforts.

“The House is aware of ongoing difficulties with the evacuation efforts and the Federal Government’s response to the developments in the Republic of Sudan.

“We are also mindful that some of these difficulties flow from inter Agency disagreements arising from overlapping mandates and the absence of established operational guidelines for such circumstances.

“While our priority is to ensure the welfare and well-being of our fellow citizens caught in this war, we must further revisit the statutory and other frameworks that have left us seemingly unprepared to respond promptly and effectively.

“The conflict in the Republic of Sudan reminds us once more of the fragility of nations.

“In pursuing our political objectives, we must never lose sight of the fundamental truth that in war, everybody loses; in peace, everybody can win.

“All our personal, partisan and sectional interests must always succumb to the overarching and overriding interest of ensuring the unity and stability of Nigeria.

“If we fail in this regard, nothing else will matter, and none of us will be absolved in the judgment of history,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the House has ordered the immediate suspension of the planned disbursement of $700 million to Nigerians and companies by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The House also directed the agency to present an audited statement of account showing all monies that have accrued to the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund within seven days.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Henry Nwawuba (APC, Imo).

Consequently, the House mandated its committee on local content to engage an external auditor to audit all contracts entered into in the cabotage regime and report the same to the House within seven days.

The committee is also to commence immediate investigations into the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund to determine all monies that have accrued to the Fund since its establishment in 2003 and report to the House within 14 days.

The House also requested the minister of state for transport and NIMASA director-general to report to the House Committee on local content on the state of the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund and how the funds have been applied over the past 20 years.