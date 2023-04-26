News

Sudan Crisis: Your Patriotism Exemplary, Obi Tells Ony

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, said the kind gesture and national interest of Chairman of Airpeace Airline Chief Allen Onyema, in times of need, is exemplary.

Obi’s appreciation came against the offer of Chief Onyema to airlift stranded Nigerian citizens in wartorn Sudan, noted his “patriotism and for helping our nation in its time of difficulty.

“Your consistent efforts in promoting national in – terest and cohesion are exemplary. Such selflessness speaks to the need for our greater unity and being our brother’s keeper irrespective of tribe and religion and despite our diversity.

“My warmest felicitation and appreciation to the Chairman of AirPeace, @allenOyema, for his gracious act of altruism in helping with plans to air – lift distressed and stranded Nigerians from war-torn Sudan.”

He stated that the various noble gestures, of Chief Onyema, will serve as instructive lessons to Nigerians, adding, “that acts of nation-building by patriotic citizens come in different strands.

“Those who can make meaningful contributions must be ready to do so selflessly. God bless you and God bless Nigeria.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

BREAKING: Friends Buy N40million PDP Presidential Form for Governor Tambuwal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group of friends led by Aree Olumiyiwa Akinboro, SAN, have purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Governor of Sokoto State, H. E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on the platform of the PDP. This is coming days the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced sales of nomination […]
News

urge FG to resume work on East-West road

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to reverse its earlier decision and continue the East–West rail line project considering its economic importance. It also urged the Federal Government to review its 25-Year Railway Strategic Plan part of which is to unbundle and commercialise the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC). It equally mandated its […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu orders probe into brutalisation of protesters

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

LCC: Why we must commence operation now   Disturbed by the allegations of right abuses and harassment of protesters who were arrested by the police at the Lekki toll plaza on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has ordered a full scale investigation into the allegations to ensure officers responsible for the act are dealt with […]

Leave a Comment