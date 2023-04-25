Sudan Crisis: Your Patriotism Exemplary, Obi Tells Onyema

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the kind gesture and national interest of the Chairman of Airpeace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, in times of need, is exemplary.

Obi’s appreciation came against the offer of Chief Onyema to airlift stranded Nigerian citizens in wartorn Sudan, noted his “patriotism and for helping our nation in its time of difficulty.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Your consistent efforts in promoting national interest and cohesion are exemplary. Such selflessness speaks to the need for our greater unity and being our brother’s keeper irrespective of tribe and religion and despite our diversity.

“My warmest felicitation and appreciation to the Chairman of AirPeace, @allenOyema, for his gracious act of altruism in helping with plans to airlift distressed and stranded Nigerians from war-torn Sudan.”

He stated that the various noble gestures, of Chief Onyema, will serve as instructive lessons to Nigerians, adding, “that acts of nation-building by patriotic citizens come in different strands.

“Those who can make meaningful contributions must be ready to do so selflessly. God bless you and God bless Nigeria.”