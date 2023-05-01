News

Sudan: Dangote Partners FG, Air Peace On Re-Settling Evacuated Nigerians

The Board of Trustees of the Aliko Dangote Foundation has resolved to be fully involved in the evacuation and resettling of thousands of Nigerians that are stranded in Sudan.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Zouera Youssoufou, has been in contact with the Management of Air Peace and the Federal Government to indicate the Foundation’s readiness to support the stranded Nigerians.

She said: “The Foundation will collaborate with the Federal Government and Air Peace in ensuring seamless transportation of the stranded Nigerians and more importantly provide logistics and succour to the evacuees, to make them settle more comfortably when they return to Nigeria.”

The Foundation MD further stated that ADF’s understands the challenges of the Federal Government and Air Peace involved in this mission and has contacted relevant Federal Government agencies, involved in humanitarian disaster relief intervention,

“…indicating our interest in collaborating with them to ensure that all Nigerians stranded in Sudan are brought back home safely.”

Recall that Aliko Dangote Foundation supported the Nigerian government with logistics support for the Nigerian volunteer health workers who supported the Ebola containment efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone upon their return to the country in 2015.

