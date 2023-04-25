News

Sudan: Diaspora Groups Urge FG To Evacuate Nigerians

Two groups, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora and Rebuild Nigeria Movement Worldwide has called on the Federal Government to urgently evacuate Nigerian citizens in crisis torn Sudan.

Ambassador James Erebuoye, president of one the groups, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja. Erebuoye said the call became imperative follow- ing the conflict between separate military groups in Sudan.

He, however, condemned the economic situation in Nigeria, saying if things are working normally in the country; the citizens would not have to look elsewhere for a better life or for education.

According to him, why should Nigerians travel abroad for greener pastures when the country is blessed with everything? “This is a very big error that needs to be corrected as Nigerians are tired and would no longer tolerate failure of the system anymore,’’ he said.

Erebuoye therefore charged the incoming administration to ensure that Nigeria is governed effectively and functions well again.

