Sudan: FG Spent $1.2m To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians To Egypt’s Border

The Federal Govern – ment has disclosed that it spent $1.2 million in hiring 40 buses for the evacuation of stranded Nigerian students in the crisis-ridden Sudan. This disclosure was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The minister also disclosed that no Nigerian has so far lost his/her life since the commencement of the hostilities in Sudan a few weeks ago. On how much it was costing the government, Onyeama said: “$1.2 million is what we’re being charged for all the 40 buses.

We have huge transporter luxury buses made available to us to transport to the Egyptian border. Of course you know, because of the risks involved and so many other things, a lot of people are going to also take advantage; you’re going to hike up the price.

We saw that the French convoy was attacked and so forth. It was difficult procuring these buses. But we had to do it because you know Nigerian lives.” Apart from evacuating the people with tourist buses from Sudan to Egypt where they were expected to be airlifted to Nigeria, the minister said the government of Saudi Arabia had helped evacuate some others by ship to Jeddah.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his briefing insisted that the nation’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, would commence operation before the May 29 handover date. This assurance came against the backdrop of ongoing court cases against its take off by some local airlines operators in the country according to Sirika, everything has been put in place awaiting last minute checks before the final take off of the airline.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who also spoke, said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an action plan for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country. The minister said that Buhari’s administration has been the first government in Nigeria to have promoted, enforced and accommodated the decision of the National Human Rights Commission.

According to him, the Action Plan was “intended and targeted, at consolidating and up scaling the Nigerian observance of the Human Rights posture in view of what has happened in terms of our successes and achievements of Nigeria, as it relates to human rights.” Referencing the government’s compliance with the ruling on April 6 where it paid N135 million as consolation to the families of the victims, Malami said the decision gave teeth to the Commission in terms of compliance with the recommendation.

“You are equally aware that the committee for the protection of journalists, which is an international committee had equally adjudged Nigeria, as the only African country last year that has been in full compliance in terms of the protection of the rights of the journalists, taking into consideration that not a single incidence of death of a journalist has been recorded in Nigeria arising from infractions, relating thereto.

“Now with those local and international successes in mind, the need has now arisen for Nigeria to indeed consolidate on the gains and upscale its provision from a local observance of the protection of the human right to international standard by way of ensuring compliance with the best practices.

It was in consideration of that background that a national action plan for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria, known as action plan 2022 to 2026 was indeed designed, formulated by the stakeholders comprising ministries, departments and agencies. “

I am happy to report that the council deliberated and the council approved the action plan presentation before the International Committee on Human Rights,” he said. And in a related development, the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said buses have arrived to evacuate Nigerian students amid the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

In a statement issued yesterday, NiDCOM said the buses will take the students to the Egyptian border. The students are thereafter expected to be airlifted from Egypt to Nigeria. “Last night, the Nigeria Evacuation team in SUDAN received some buses to transport Nigerian Students to nearby borders in Egypt, before airlifting them to Nigeria, this has been sorted by the Federal Government through @nemanigeria and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan,” the Commission said.

“More buses are arriving this morning and the stranded students will depart today.” The Commission said the students are undergoing registration ahead of departure.