Sudan, Guinea have similar playing styles – Yobo

Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo, ahead of the crucial tie against Sudan, has revealed that the Falcons of Jediane and Guinea-Bissau team have similar playing styles. Nigeria will square off against the 1970 champions on Saturday, knowing a win will seal their place in the knockout rounds.

The Sudanese side is made up of a lot of unknown names. Most of their players ply their trades in the Sudan Premier League. The only player outside Sudan is Athar El Tahir, who plays for Egyptian side Smouha. However, the Super Eagles coaching crew are not resting on their oars, as they have been studying the Falcons to know how they play and weaknesses they could exploit. Ex-international Yobo refused to disclose much, but he noticed that the Falcons are similar to Guinea-Bissau. “They are a good team, both teams that played-Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, they are kind of similar in the way they play and set up,” Yobo told Brila sports TV. Nigeria could top the group with a game to spare if they beat Sudan and the Guinea-Bissauans draw against Egypt.

 

Judge raises concerns over Djokovic’s treatment

  The judge hearing Novak Djokovic’s challenge to an order by the Australian government revoking his entry visa has raised concerns over his treatment. Judge Anthony Kelly said it seemed the tennis star had obtained the necessary exemption to travel restrictions prior to his arrival in the country, reports the BBC. He asked government lawyers […]
Borussia Dortmund sack manager, Favre

  Borussia Dortmund have sacked Lucien Favre as manager in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart. The defeat, which was a third in five league games for Dortmund, left them fifth in the Bundesliga and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, reports the BBC. However, 63-year-old Swiss Favre had led the club into […]
Senate set to pass NSC Bill

…Upper Chamber also prepares work on NFF Bill   The National Sports Commission is set to make a return as the bill seeking its re-establishment enters third reading in the Senate.   The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba, in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph confirmed that the Upper Chamber will […]

