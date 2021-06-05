SUDDEN DEATH: How hypertension is silently killing Nigerians

Hypertension or elevated blood pressure, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases. Today, it is, according to medical reports, a leading cause of deaths in the country. But, what are the causes or risk factors, common symptoms, and the complications? This is what this report by ISIOMA MADIKE tries to find out

A middle aged man, who was identified simply as Olayemi, returned from a journey, received a warm welcome from his immediate family and shortly after settled down to take his favourite Ewedu with the accompanying gbegiri soup. Unfortunately, that was his last. Just after two cuts of Ewedu, Olayemi, who had struggled to obtain his PhD after 20 years of study, slowly went down.

His wife, not suspecting anything serious, kept asking him to stop the joke and finish his dish. His children, a girl of about 20 years of age, who just graduated from the University of Lagos with first class honours and her younger brother in JSS2, were also seated in their modest sitting room, watching what later became their nightmare. After some tap at the back, his wife, sensing it was no joke, raised the alarm for help. But, it was late; the man was gone.

A postmortem carried out before his burial, however, revealed hypertension as the cause of the sudden death, which threw his Sango Ota neighbourhood into mourning. “We never had any inkling about that,” the wife said, adding, “he was healthy when he left home three weeks ago.

He didn’t have any history of High Blood Pressure of which we knew about. But, the medics said he may have harboured it untreated without knowing.” Pathetic as the Olayemi’s incident was, his, was not an isolated case. Adegoke was having a discussion with some of his close friends at the popular tarmac in the Ogba area of Lagos State, when, after a while, he started behaving funny.

While he was still speaking, he suddenly held his forehead, indication of a headache. As his friends were still trying to figure out what could be wrong with him, his speech became faint and he felt weak on one side of his body. The 34-year-old Okada rider had no idea what was happening to him, but feared the worst. His friends sensing danger, hurriedly rushed him to a nearby clinic, where a nurse checked his blood pressure.

The facial look of the nurse afterwards wasn’t encouraging though he did not immediately reveal her readings to any of the anxious friends. She simply ushered him into the consulting room where a doctor was waiting to see him. Justina Okoye, 63, was also shocked when her doctor told her she had high blood pressure.

She said: “I thought, ‘don’t be daft, I don’t get these sorts of things’. But then I thought about my mother. She had it too and developed heart disease.” Okoye, who is a self-employed petty trader, decided to make lifestyle changes. “I started doing more exercise, learning and sharing tips for healthy lifestyle changes,” she said.

“I also cut down on salt intake and instead I use herbs and spices as seasoning. I forced myself to lose weight too.” The first medication prescribed by Okoye’s doctor wasn’t effective for her. She’s now on amlodipine (a calcium channel blocker) and ramipril (an ACE inhibitor), which work well for her. She said: “Recently, I had my blood pressure checked and it’s the lowest it has ever been since being diagnosed. Now I’m looking forward to a healthy future and I’m enjoying time with my grandchildren, something my mother was never able to do.” Avelina Nwandu, now in her late ‘50s, had a different story.

When in college, she used to donate blood whenever they had blood donation camps in college. It was during one such camp when her blood pressure was slightly elevated and she was dissuaded from donating blood. Being a doctor and knowing the risks of high blood pressure, her sister asked her to go see a cardiologist. “When he measured my blood pressure, it was a little elevated for someone as young as me.

Though both my parents are hypertensive and diabetic, I was a little too young to have hypertension. He prescribed a low dose medication and asked me to take a battery of tests to check if there was a secondary source for my elevated readings.

The results were fine and this meant there was no underlying reason for my elevated readings,” Nwandu recalled. That, however, began her battle against hypertension. She said: “For those not in the know, medication is always the last resort when it comes to lifestyle diseases like blood pressure and diabetes. Though it is a myth that you will have to take them lifelong once you start, medications are reversed or stopped only after careful consideration. In this regard, a person in their early 30s with blood pressure readings like 140/90 demanded immediate attention. “Two things happened to me after I was first diagnosed with high blood pressure.

One, I became paranoid. Two, I developed a fear, an aversion almost towards checking my blood pressure. Every visit to the doctor was fraught with fear. I would have to mentally prepare myself and would keep postponing it. This meant that I checked my blood pressure only when I went for my doctor visits. “Through all this time, all my other tests like ECG, Stress Test, Lipid Profile etc., were normal.

I didn’t make any drastic changes to my diet or lifestyle and over the next couple of years, my blood pressure came down to 120/80. After much deliberation, my doctor asked me to stop my medication. When I went for my next review, my first one without medications, my BP was 130/80 and all my tests were normal.

“When you have a chronic problem, you are supposed to periodically go for check-ups to see if everything is under control. It isn’t like a fever or common cold. I didn’t check my blood pressure for the next three years. Don’t ask me why. Even though I was supposed to go for reviews every few months, I didn’t go.

I was afraid that my pressure would have risen again and I would be asked to start taking medications again. This also meant that I was afraid to try and donate blood because that meant checking blood pressure. “A month before I got married, a park near my house was conducting a free health camp, which included checking blood pressure. With my impending marriage at the back of my mind, I got my blood pressure checked.

The reading was 160/100. I immediately took an appointment with my cardiologist and sure enough, my BP reading was high in his clinic too. My worst fears were realised, I had to go back on medications again. It was a low dose and even my doctor was keen to see that I try to get off my medications. “This time, I made a few changes. I joined a running group to prepare for running a half marathon, which I did. The running also became an obsession.

I ran even when I was injured. I ran even when I hadn’t slept well. The fear of checking my blood pressure still loomed large and the only place where I checked it was in the doctor’s clinic. I had a singular obsession, getting off my blood pressure medications.” So, when Nwandu went for her next review, she was confident that all her running would have surely worked its magic.

But, not exactly! “My blood pressure reading was 160/90. There are a few moments in life when I have been downright dejected and disconsolate. This was one such moment. To make matters worse, I was prescribed another pill to get my blood pressure under control as the low dose pill was obviously not enough. I don’t smoke, hardly drink and I’m physically active.

“There was no logical explanation for my elevated reading. I wasn’t very happy at work but I doubted that it was the cause of my condition. The dream of getting off my medications was dealt a final blow. Having seen me fret and be paranoid about my condition, my husband just about had enough. He got a blood pressure monitor for our house and forced me to check my BP. For about a month, I avoided it and when I couldn’t escape anymore, I reluctantly allowed him to check my BP.

It was 144/89, not healthy, but a climb down from 160/100. “Then, something strange happened. When my husband again made me check my blood pressure a couple of weeks later, I fell off my chair. The reading was 111/77. It was the first time in my life that I had ever got such a reading. I was ecstatic. I also didn’t lose sight of the fact that it was under medication. “From that day on, I lost my fear of checking my blood pressure. In fact, I went to extremes, checking it twice a day. The readings only got progressively better, 100/60, 102/70 and a few readings even bordered on low blood pressure, causing me mild dizziness.

I went from fearing measuring my blood pressure to loving it. After a few months, armed with a bunch of great readings, the doctor was convinced and reduced my dosage to a single pill, which was half the current dosage,” she recalled. Blood pressure readings consist of two values: one for systolic and the other for diastolic pressure; anything equal to or above 140 over 90 is considered high.

Opeyemi’s stood at 180 over 160, a level at which the doctors said he faced an increased risk of stroke, heart attack or kidney failure. “We started praying,” said one of his friends, Dele. The fact that Opeyemi had no idea about his blood pressure status before clinical diagnosis is not unusual. High blood pressure, according to medical experts, requires the heart to work harder than normal to circulate blood through the blood vessels. The symptoms, also known as hypertension, are not always obvious, which makes regular checkups, the medics said, essential.

Nigeria is one of many developing countries where the health services have tremendously focused on treating infectious diseases, such as malaria and tuberculosis. In recent years, however, noncommunicable conditions have become an increasing nightmare, according to health experts.

One of the most prevalent, the doctors, said is hypertension, which they added has of recent become a global concern responsible for an estimated 45 per cent of deaths due to heart disease and 51 per cent of deaths due to stroke. Hypertension is called a “silent killer” because most people are unaware of the problem since it may have no warning signs or symptoms. For this reason, it is essential, doctors said, that blood pressure is measured regularly.

This may be why the World Hypertension Day 2021, celebrated on May 17, had its Fact Sheet: Measure Your Blood Pressure; Control it, Live Longer, with the goal of increasing BP awareness in all populations around the world and a focus on accurate BP measurement, very apt. Across Nigeria, over 20 million people are said to be suffering from high blood pressure, according to research as quoted by Health Connect 24×7, calculated as 30.7 per cent among men and 25.2 per cent among women. Studies also show, according to a consultant cardiologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, Dr. Oyewole Kushimo, that about one in three Nigerians are hypertensive. In addition, the majority of those who are hypertensive, he added, are not even aware of their condition. He also said that among those, who are hypertensive and on treatment, most are not well controlled. He said: “If you have millions of Nigerians, who are not aware of their raised blood pressure or not well controlled with their medications, complications of hypertension, which include heart and kidney problems will definitely be high. “Most cases of hypertension do not have a specific underlying cause (we call this type primary or essential hypertension) and also do not have a cure. However, it can be properly managed with medications and lifestyle changes. Once blood pressure is adequately controlled, and detected early, complications can be prevented. “We are gradually seeing higher cases of hypertension amongst younger people. Reasons are not definitely clear but it could be related with lifestyle and dietary changes in our population as we increasingly adopt western cultural habits. Also people, who have a family history of hypertension, especially in both parents, are more likely to develop hypertension at a younger age.” Another consultant Epidemiologist and Public Health Physician from LUTH, Professor Adebayo Onajole, said that hypertension is another word for high blood pressure. What it simply means to a layman, according to him, is that the pressure in the pipes, which is called arteries, is high. “It is like a pipe carrying water to your room; if the pressure is high, it can get busted or broken at any point. This is when you have hemorrhage hidden most, especially in the brain, and it can cause stroke. Sometimes, the impact of this pressure is that the health organs, which it spins through, will also keep on causing fragile damages, and that is why it tends to damage the organs like the kidney, the heart, and so many other organs, including the brain. “The risk factors are multiple in nature.

Some of it is due to lifestyle – how we live our life; some are due to how we are able to cope with the pressure of the environment around us. For example, we are currently having a high number of cases of environmental pressure due to poverty, and that could give you a lot of stress as you worry about what you eat, how you eat and others. “There are a lot of issues of insecurity in the country and this puts pressure on you. And your ability to cope with this pressure will determine whether your blood pressure is elevated or not. Basically, treatment for secondary hypertension is to correct the structural defects that have led to it while for primary hypertension is to change their life and also improve on our coping mechanisms. How do we cope with the stress that we face on a daily basis? “Two different people will cope differently depending on so many factors like their expectation of life, and level of contentment. Basically, to prevent hypertension, you have to reduce certain things, usually lifestyle issues – alcoholic intakes, salt intakes, cholesterol intakes. All these are identified risk factors. “Cholesterol intakes because it freezes the cholesterol deposit in the linen of the blood vessels and therefore increases blood pressure. And salt intakes also in terms of the contraction mechanism. Then alcohol, energy drinks, also kill because when you take a lot of alcohol you are likely to be highly excited. Being excited, your BP too can also be forced to increase and this is an issue that could lead to hypertension,” he said. President of the Guild of Medical Di-rectors (GMD), Prof. Olufemi Babalola, also said that the greatest cause of heart and kidney disease is hypertension. Blood pressure, according to him, is related to body temperature regulation and also correlated to latitude from the equator. The further from the Equator the less the frequency and severity of hypertension, he added. He said: “Hypertension is a global disease. But its incidence and prevalence is falling in rich countries, but rising in poor countries, especially in Africa. Almost half of adults above 40 years are hypertensive in Africa. In Africa and in black America, hypertension is increasing because we have risk factors for hypertension such as excess salt in diet, lack of exercise, overweight/obesity and diabetes.” Another Public Health physician, Dr. Doyin Odubanjo, said the natural progression that hypertension causes damages the organs of the body like the heart and kidney. To him, the best way to manage it is to ensure that the hypertension is first detected early and controlled well by regular drug intake and monitoring by a physician. While a family physician, Dr. Rotimi Adesanya, in his contribution said that stress and not thinking causes high blood pressure. He also said that sleep and rest lower primary hypertension and not all types of hypertension and advises patients to check their blood pressures at home thrice weekly and not thrice a day. He also said that the newer anti-hypertensive drugs protect the heart and kidneys. He added: “Low dose of aspirin tablets is not an anti-hypertensive drug but a drug that prevents heart attack; not all hypertension drugs affect men’s erection. Hypertension and diabetes does. Sexual intercourse lowers blood pressure but it is not a treatment for high blood pressure while Omega H3, garlic, green tea and other supplements have been found to lower blood pressure but cannot replace treatment. “For dietary approaches, patients should equally restrict salt intakes, take more vegetables, fruits, and nonfat dairy products, and restrict calories if over weight.”

Like this: Like Loading...