Sue Federal Government for abandoning Niger Delta waters, Bayelsa Traditional Rulers advise

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The traditional rulers in Bayelsa State have asked the Ijaws and the elders of the state to sue Federal Government for abandoning the Niger Delta water ways for over 50 years without taking care of the rivers.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a press conference, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, who is also the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo stated that the Federal Government has been taking away the proceeds from the land without caring about the land.

The traditional rulers also said that the Federal Government should comission seasoned experts to advise on what to so to stop the negative effects of the flooding.

They said that Bayelsans do not only require the swift intervention of the Federal Government, but also the visit of the C-in-C to personally to empathize with the survivors of this great deluge adding that the resilient Ijaws of Bayelsa State whose land has been producing a major proportion of the oil and gas resources that have sustained his administration.

 

Our Reporters

