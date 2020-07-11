News

Sue National Caretaker C’ttee to court, face sanction –Lagos AP

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday warned its members against instituting any court case against the party’s National Caretaker Committee, warning that, “Such moves would incur the full wrath of the party’s leadership on such member(s).”

The Lagos APC’s warning was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the media adviser to the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The statement, entitled: ‘Any member found behind court case against the National Caretaker Committee will face sanction’, said: “We have seen a report in a national newspaper that a purported APC member in Lagos State had instituted a case at a Federal High Court, against the party’s National Caretaker Committee.

“We believe the person who instituted the suit is not a member of our party because it is highly doubtful that a bonafide member of the APC in Lagos in good standing would initiate such an action; we will, however, investigate the matter. “Here, I want to reiterate the stance of the APC in Lagos.

No party member should file a court action regarding the recent National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja, particularly if that person has not even sought to initiate internal conflict resolution processes to resolve any dispute they may have with the NEC decisions. “Filing any such legal action is clearly against the spirit and letter of the party constitution, which prohibits legal action before a member exhausts all internal resolution mechanisms. Our resolve against the institution of any court case by any member is in consonance with the constitution of the party.

