Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday

The last ships stranded by the grounding of a giant container vessel in the Suez Canal should pass through the waterway on Saturday, according to the canal authority, which said an investigation into the incident would report its findings soon.
Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said 85 ships were expected to pass the canal from both sides on Saturday, reports Reuters.
They will include the last 61 ships out of the 422 that were queuing when the Ever Given container vessel was dislodged on Monday, thus ending the backlog of shipping that built up during the crisis, he added.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray when the 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given ran aground in the vital trade artery on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free her after extensive dredging and repeated tugging operations.
An SCA investigation began on Wednesday into what caused the vessel to run aground in the Suez Canal and block the waterway for six days, Rabie told the MBC Masr private TV late on Friday.
“The investigation is going well‮ ‬and will take two more days, then we will announce the results,” he added.

News

France’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

  France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time. The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday, highlights a resurgence of the disease in France. […]
News

Install network in Borno LGs, Zulum tells MTN officials

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday hosted officials of Mobile Telephone Network (MTN), to discuss the restoration of telecommunication networks in some local government areas of the state. It will be recalled that Boko Haram had since 2013 serially destroyed telecommunication equipment in a number of council areas as part of their techniques to prevent […]
News

N1.4bn fraud: Court rules on Usoro’s no case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on June 10 rule on the no case motion filed by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN) against the N1.4 billion alleged fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge fixed […]

