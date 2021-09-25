Suffering and smiling as Nigeria turns 61

In six days’ time Nigeria, the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’, will be celebrating six decades and one year since it severed its umbilical cord from Britain to become a new independent nation. Free of its colonial masters, millions of Nigerians would have undoubtedly been full of joy, seeing the Union Jack being lowered and the green-white-green flag of the new nation, being hoisted in its place, fluttering in the breeze full of expectations of what the future holds for them.

I am sure that not many would have harboured negative thoughts or predicted a stormy future, especially since it was their own people and not Whitehall, located thousands of kilometres away that would now determine their fate. Of course, being Nigerians, they would only want the very best for their people, unlike the ‘oyinbos’ whose first thought would be how to strengthen the British Empire.

Sadly, unknown to the vast majority of the expectant citizenry, the seeds of what the famous Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo- Kuti called ‘suffering and smiling’ had already been sown amongst the very political class they had placed so much faith in. Thus, the nation was only six years old, when simmering tensions blew open with the West the epicentre of the crisis. Finally fed up with the failure of the political class to put its house in order, on January 15, 1966 the military struck, overthrowing civilian rule and ending the nation’s nascent democracy.

Unfortunately, while the plan of the coupists was the total annihilation of the top political leaders, the underlying ethnic cracks came into play which meant that while some political leaders were taken out, others were not for whatever reason.

Thus six months later, a counter-coup took place by the same men in uniform who felt they needed to address the perceived failings of the first coup. In this one, many officers from a certain part of the nation were targeted and at the end of the exercise a 31-year-old officer from Plateau State, Lt. Colonel Yakubu Gowon was saddled with the responsibility of piloting the affairs of the world’s most populous black nation.

But this failed to properly patch the cracks that the coup and counter coup had opened, leading to a bloody 30-month civil war, with more than 100,000 overall military casualties, while between 500,000 and 2 million Biafran civilians died of starvation.

Emerging triumphant at the end of the war, Gen. Gowon said all the right things including his very famous ‘no victor no vanquished’ phrase and promised his equally famous ‘3Rs’ – Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation of the devastated region and its people. Although these upheavals undoubtedly played a big part in the failure of the nation to reach its full potentials; credit must still be given to the men in khaki, as many of the developmental strides of the nation took place while they were in power.

Thus Eko and Third Mainland bridges, along with the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Marina, and NITEL Building amongst others were built in Lagos. The nation’s first dual carriage way, the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, was commissioned in August 1978; with others like the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Sagamu-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Kano-Kaduna and Enugu-Onitsha expressways amongst others also being built across the country during this time. It was also under the military that the Murtala Mohammed International Airport was built in Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and so on. Who can forget the massive housing estate in Lagos called the Gown Estate.

Of course, while corruption never disappeared under the military, but perhaps because those that needed ‘settling’ were not that many, there was still enough money to pump into projects of which I have mentioned some of them. In 1979, the nation finally returned to civil rule with the advent of the Second Republic.

Incidentally, the rivalry between the National Party of Nigeria (which controlled the centre) and the main opposition party, the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), which had five states, meant that to a large extent the citizens were the main beneficiaries as both parties tried hard to woe the populace to their cause.

Thus, people in Lagos had the option of going for Shagari or Jakande houses, while the rivalry gave birth to NTA 2 and Radio Nigeria 2 (both Federal establishments) and Lagos Weekend Television/ Radio, which belonged to the state. I still remember back then how as youngsters, we enjoyed watching the latest movies and listening to the latest music as both sets of media houses tried to outdo each other – there was no satellite television then.

Of course, this experiment only lasted four years before the military once again took over and ruled till 1999 when Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, birthed the Fourth Republic with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo returning to the hot seat, after stepping down as military Head of State in 1979. Although the nation is currently enjoying its longest stretch of democracy, sadly it is also corresponding to the time millions of Nigerians are facing serious challenges from multiple sources – insecurity, spiralling cost of living and general despondency as their standards of living have continued to drop.

While we can justifiably say that things have really gone downhill at an alarming rate in the last six years, like I have pointed out in some of my previous write ups, the country was a much better place for all at the start of the Fourth Republic. In 1999 safety of lives and property were not a very big issue as people could still criss-cross the nation more worried about the dexterity of the driver rather than being kidnapped. Now the biggest concern is reaching one’s destination without becoming another ransom payer. Boko Haram was not even an issue (it took off in 2002) with the restiveness in the Niger/Delta region more of a concern to the government back then.

Now the government is not only battling the Boko Haram insurgency, which has spread from its Maiduguri epicentre to across many parts of the North, to banditry, mass kidnapping of students and lawlessness in the South East. Cost of goods and services back in 1999 were more people friendly with a litre of fuel going for N25 while it is now N165 with government officials insisting that keeping it at this price was not sustainable. While many of us complained that the exchange rate of N21.89 to the dollar (official rate) and between N88–90 (at the parallel market) was high then little did many realise that we were ‘enjoying’!

However, as we hurtle towards Nigeria’s 61st birthday, we should still find time to celebrate – at least we are still alive and by the mercy of the Lord, we can still hope and pray for good tidings to come our way. Happy birthday Nigeria as the citizenry continues to suffer and smile.

