Sufism, most potent knowledge for nation-building – Musa Aloba

Notable Islamic scholars have canvassed the knowledge of sufism as a major catalyst for personal and nation-building. This was the position of book reviewers at the 3rd edition of the sufis’ write-ups/books presentation of the Jamuiyat Nasir Al-Fridaous Al- Tijaniyyah held at its headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State capital over the weekend.

In his key note address, the leader of Jamuiyat Nasir Al-Fridaous Al-Tijaniyyah, Maolana Al-Sayyid Musa Aloba (RTA) called on Muslims to invest quality time, effort and their resources in acquiring the right knowledge and education that will help them in their life journey as they make individual transitions.

“Allah (SWT) has put lights on the universe through sufi to guide people and provide them with the required knowledge to navigate their existence. Each has according to his/her level and ability to move in rank through their acts as guided by their murshid (spiritual guide).

“This knowledge is what distinguishes true sufis from others and positions them as true followers of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW)”, Aloba said. On his part, the chair of the review session, Professor Sulaiman Ambali of the university of Ilorin commended the initiative of the leader of the Jamuiyat Nasir Al-Fridaous Al-Tijaniyyah, for creating the forum for building and promoting the right knowledge of sufism in a systemic way which enhances spiritual growth and national development.

“Muslims must rise up to the changing times and profer solutions to the emerging social challenges as it was done back in the day. Documenting the knowledge of Sufism in written form (for education and enlightenment) remains paramount in propagation of the true essence of sufism”, Professor Ambali said. He continued: “Sufis adhere to the prophet’s tradition of loving every creature for the sake of the Creator’s love.

Not their personal opinions and convictions – so they overlook the mistakes and blemishes of the people they encounter and only look at the light of Allah in them”. The books and write-up presented for review centred on core aspects of sufim along various titles like: Next Generation of Sufism in the naked of doom living, Impacts and Effects of Makamats on Murid, Murishid and Murid in the early days of Sufis and now among others.

35 sufis’write-up and books were presented during the 3-day gnostic programme which featured notable islamic scholars, clerics, academics, civil servants, including Professor Sulaiman Ambali of the University of Ilorin; Associate Prof. Binta Sulayman from Kwara State University, Ilorin and Dr. Musliudeen Al-muritada from the college of Arabic and Islamic Studies Ilorin among others.

