SUG confirms killing of Miss MAPOLY

…says killing not related to beauty pageant

 

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Abeokuta, Ogun State, Students Union Government (SUG) has confirmed the killing of Miss MAPOLY, Happiness Odeh, by her abductors. Odeh, who won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, was kidnapped on Tuesday, August 9. Confirming the tragic murder yesterday, the SUG President, Sodiq Ajani, and the Public Relations Officer, Joy Okolie, confirmed that the deceased was kidnapped on her way to a movie location. The statement issued by the duo said; “Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of  Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY. “According to reports, she was abducted along Iperu road to her destination. The deceased left Abeokuta three days ago to visit a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo, with the consent of her parents. “Contrary to the rumors flying around, her death is not related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY. She won the award on the 3rd of August and the movie location she attended has nothing to do with the beauty pageantry on campus.” The SUG also commiserated with the victim’s family, friends, and colleagues, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss. The SUG further explained that  the murderers took away the victim’s phone. Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has condemned the murder of Miss Odeh by men suspected to be kidnappers. Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the killing of the student as barbaric and wicked. He said the student and the school beauty pageant winner was reportedly abducted along Iperu Remo road on her way to a movie location in Ipara-Remo last Tuesday. However, her corpse, believed to have been dumped after she was allegedly killed by her abductors, was later discovered on Thursday. The governor, who expressed his grief over the death of the student, said such an inhuman act will not be left unpunished.

 

