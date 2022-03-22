Sugar: ‘Nigeria needs 250,000hct of land to end importation

EMPLOYMENT

Current operators in the sector have created over 15,000 jobs at their Backward Integration Programme sites

The Federal Government has disclosed that for Nigeria to meet its sugar sufficiency and stop the importation of 1.7 million metric tonnes of raw sugar annually, Nigeria will need to develop about 250,000 hectares of lands.

Already, the country has an annual demand of 1.75 metric tonnes of sugar for industrial and domestic use.

Government also added that for the country to achieve self-sufficiency in sugar refining, it must have an installed capacity of three million metric tonnes, while it is still currently importing about 1.7M tonnes of raw sugar to feed the refineries.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Niyi Adebayo, made these known at the weekly briefing at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking on the implementation of the Nigerian Sugar Masterplan (NSMP) adopted as government’s strategic road map to facilitate the efficiency of self-sufficiency in sugar production, the industry minister said that the NSMP would create 110,000 jobs and help to eliminate the annual demand of $700 million in foreign exchange (forex) for the importation of raw sugar and refill.

In addition, he stated that it would also produce 1.8MMT of raw sugar, 411.7MW of electricity, 161.2M litres of ethanol and 1.6MMT of animals feeds annually.

While speaking on the country’s Backward Integration Programme (BIP), Adebayo explained that the super four firms in the BIP, Savannah Sugar Company in Adamawa State owned by Dangote Sugar Refinery, Sunti Golden Sugar Estate in Niger State owned by Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of Flour Mills Plc, Lafiaji Sugar Company in Kwara State owned by BUA company and Nigerian Sugar Company, Basita, in Kwara State, recently acquired by the KIA Group had all made giant strides towards Nigeria’s attainment of sugar self sufficiency.

According to him, these operators have created over 15,000 jobs at their BIP sites, developed over 20,000 hectares of lands and put over 12,000 hectares of lands under cane.

He said: “This is a multi-year capital intensive phase, which requires consistent cash flows and patient capital. The industry therefore required the right type of investors with adequate capital and cash flows to make and sustain the investments. Well to make the cost of developing 10,000 hectares of lands for sugar cane production at $120/million. This account for a huge percentage development cost of the entire value chain.

“Certainly, this helps further appreciates and justified the Presidential intervention that have been made in this sector.

“Permit me to highlights some of the key industry statistics that shared lights on aspirations and the works that still needs to be done. An annual demand for a sugar for industrial and domestic use 1.75MMT. We have a taste for self sufficiency in refining raw sugar with an installed capacity of 3MMT but still have to import about 1.7M tonnes of raw sugar to feed the refineries. In order to substitute the importation of 1.7M tonnes raw sugar annually, Nigeria needs to develop about 250,000 hectares of lands.”

