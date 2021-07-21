News

Suhit Amin on the Significance of Constant Practice for Achieving Perfection

Learning is a lifelong activity. People generally learn something new every day, even if they don’t realize it. For a student at the prestigious University of St. Andrews, there is a difference between learning and practicing what you learn. When it comes to business owners, they need to to practice their skill set every day.

Digital marketer Suhit Amin has risen to the top of his field by practicing what he constantly learns. When he starts work each day, he is not working as much as he is practicing and honing his skills. Suhit helps clients harness social media marketing by studying internet traffic and analyzing this activity. As the web is constantly moving and changing, he needs to move with it. Essentially, he must practice this analysis every day to look for new data that can change how he assists clients.

Suhit’s services include social media marketing, branding, and online reputation management. These activities must be strategic, with a company posting to their accounts at the right time to maximize exposure. Only by practicing can this activity become like clockwork, and businesses will learn which posts are more effective than others. It is learning by trial and error then putting what you learn into a practice.

If a bookkeeper sits in front of Excel and QuickBooks 40 hours a week, they are practicing their skills to become more proficient at their job. A chef practices cooking as they try out variations of a recipe to elevate the final product. A musician tries out multiple chords to find the perfect melody to accompany lyrics. All of these people are practicing new techniques on the job, and it translates to increased productivity.

By adapting his tactics to changes in the digital frontier, Suhit is practicing to deliver his clients optimal results. Digital marketing is a highly dynamic field one must study for changes in trends and use. Keeping pace with changes is the key to lasting success. If a company cannot adapt to changes in the landscape, it’s future does not look promising. For the organization that does move with changes and practices to align with variations, this company will likely be successful.
This, combined with the ability to find even the most obscure opportunity, has made Suhit a leader in digital marketing and branding. As he has made it a practice to look for changes in web activity and social media trends, he can adapt this knowledge to his business in order to maximize his services. The results are increased revenues, a win-win for Suhit and his clients.

