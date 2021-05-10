News

Suhit Amin: Stop worrying about what other people think

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

When it comes to the business world, people can range from pleasant to cutthroat. One of the most important lessons entrepreneurs need to learn is that personal feelings come in second place.
Separating personal and professional can be as challenging as it is necessary. An expert in digital marketing and branding, Suhit Amin understands this balancing act very well.

A company’s reputation has a lot to do with whether it is successful. You might see the CEO as a very cold, tough human being. Yet if this person is running the company smoothly and customers are happy with the product or service, they have achieved their business goals and proven they are good at their job. In this case, consumers must decide if that product or service is worth more to them than their opinion of a person they don’t even know.

A large majority of the time, people decide their perspective of an individual will not affect their purchases. While it doesn’t give business higher-ups free reign to be terrible people, it is one of the contributing factors as to why they do not care what others think. An important lesson, Suhit Amin feels that all entrepreneurs need to learn: stop worrying what other people think.

By all means, you want a strong professional relationship with your team and customers, but the key word is professional. You are part of an organisation to perform a job, not be people’s friend. When you are making a major decision for your company and being courted by multiple sales representatives, you must look past the person and make a decision based on what is being sold. The sales rep might be one of the least pleasant individuals you have ever come across, but if their option is the best one for your business, then so be it.

When it comes to interacting with your staff and customers, the objective is to be firm, fair, and uphold your company’s mission. Even if you are not liked personally, you must strive to be respected professionally. This is an especially difficult lesson for caring, friendly, and empathetic people, but being a nice boss doesn’t necessarily mean you will be able to make payroll that month. According to Suhit Amin, sometimes you have to be the bad guy, but this does not make you a bad person.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate passes sexual harassment bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

•It guarantees safety of our students – Lawan The Senate yesterday passed a bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in the nation’s tertiary educational institutions. The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege (APC – Delta Central), passed the third reading […]
News

Uzodinma calls for prayers for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria. Uzodimma, in his Eid-el- Maulud message to Muslims commemorating the birth of Prophet Mohammed, yesterday in Owerri, said that Nigeria required their prayers for peace, unity, love […]
News

NUC okays law, 13 other programmes for Atiba varsity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of law and 13 additional programmes for Atiba University. The NUC also granted approval to Atiba University, Oyo for the establishment of a full time mode of law programme and 13 others in the main campus of the University located in Oyo Township of Oyo State. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica