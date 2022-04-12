Suicide Attempt: Unidentified man jumps from Anthony Pedestrian Bridge

It was a sad sight at the Anthony Village area of Lagos State yesterday as a yet to be identified man allegedly jumped from the pedestrian bridge, inward Maryland, falling into the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), lane, in what is believed to be a suicide attempt.

The man, according to a narration by one Akinrodoye Oluwasina, had pulled off his clothes on top of the bridge before jumping off the bridge into the BRT lane, naked, fortunately however he did not die, though in need of medical attention.

Oluwasina in his narration said attempts to reach the state emergency services on its 112 number was unsuccessful as the number was not going through, but a call to the Pedro Police Station was answered and the Station Officer said they were dispatching officers to the scene immediately for urgent action Recall that a similar suicide attempt was last week foiled by the Police in Lagos as a 67 year old man, Oluwa- toye Bamgboye attempted to jump from the Third Mainland Bridge into the Lagoon, due to what he said was frustrations of life, by was stopped by the Police.

