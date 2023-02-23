Suit Challenging Naira Swap: Major setback for vote buyers as S’Court fixes March 3 for judgement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and his colleagues who dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court, seeking a nullification of the currency redesign and swap policy have suffered a major setback with the adjournment of the suit to March 3. The decision by the apex court to push the case forward to well after the Presidential and National Assembly Elections holding on Saturday implies that the Federal Government’s order withdrawing the old N1, 000 and N500 bank notes subsists. This is more so when the apex court failed to grant neither the injunction nor entertain the contempt process the plaintiff governors had brought against the government. The obvious implication is that the plaintiffs who were banking on the expected reinforcement of the exparte injunction earlier granted them to encourage the use of the banned currency denominations on their states may have realised that the game is up. It is gradually dawning on the prospective vote buyers that even the most ignorant vote seller would not accept the old banknotes during the elections. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court yesterday a full panel of the apex court presided by Justice John Okoro announced the March 3 date for judgment shortly after taking all arguments for and against the policy. Three states – Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara – had initially sued the Federal Government over the implementation of the naira policy over the hardship they claimed the policy had brought upon the country. In addition they had obtained an interim order of the apex court restraining the Federal Government from banning the use of the old notes in question pending the hearing and determination of their interlocutory applications. While nine states had joined the suit last week, six others were added at yesterday’s proceedings bringing it to a total of 15 plaintiffs with two states of Bayelsa and Edo taking the side of the Federal Government. Besides deciding the fate of the naira, the apex court will also decide on the plaintiffs’ application seeking to commit the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to prison for alleged disobedience of court order. The plaintiffs had accused them of not giving effect to the interim order of the apex court issued on February 8, directing the government not to ban the use of the old banknotes from February 10, 2023. The plaintiffs also dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before the apex court over his directive of February 16 wherein he directed the CBN governor to reissue only the N200 note, maintaining that the N500 and N1, 000 banknotes remained banned. The court had in the process of hearing stood down its proceedings to allow all the states it joined as interested parties in the matter, to regularise their processes, bemoaned the fact that the dispute has placed the judiciary in the eye of the storm. The Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) had before the court went on 10 minutes short break, drawn their attention to the fact that it had yet to receive any process from FG, in respect of the case. Onigbanjo noted that with the development, the planned hearing of the consolidated suits of the states may be hampered. However, before the Lagos AG could conclude his submission, the apex court panel restated its resolve to ensure that the matter was expeditiously heard and determined. “We want to make it very clear that we are going to hear this matter today because we don’t want a situation where the judiciary will be made a scapegoat. “With the way this matter is going, they want to make the judiciary a scapegoat but we can’t allow that. “We are going to hear everything and make our decision. If you have a contempt proceeding, we will also hear it today,” leader of the panel, Justice Okoro stated. Meanwhile, Zamfara State, through its lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) urged the apex court to set-aside the broadcast that the President had made on February 16, wherein he okayed only the old N200 banknote to remain a legal tender till April 10. However, on its part, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the case of the plaintiffs for want of competence

