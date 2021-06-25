News

Suit on Buhari’s sack: Court fixes July 21 for hearing

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed July 21 for hearing of a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru seeking court order to declare the Presidential seat vacant. The date has been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them by the court bailiff. The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has, however, assigned the case to Justice Inyang Ekwo for adjudication. Apart from President Buhari, other defendants in the suit, with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/480/2021, are the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third defendants respectively. Owuru, a British trained constitutional lawyer and called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982, is asking the court to declare Buhari as unlawful President illegally occupying the Presidential seat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Boost for tourism as Ekiti hosts NANTAP 2021 convention

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the hosting of the 2021 edition of the annual convention of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) by the state in September. The idea was to further create avenues to enrich the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) base against solely relying on the Federal […]
News

Apapa gridlock: COMTUA denies extortion allegations by truck owners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Council of Maritime Transport Union and Associations (COMTUA), has debunked the allegation on call-up and extortion levelled against its Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Force Team, Apapa gridlock (PTT) by truck owners and drivers. In a statement, the President of COMTUA, Mr. Olaleye Thomson, said the port’s access road was under the control of Nigeria Port […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Troops go on the offensive

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

…launch assault on Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa bandits   Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) over the weekend launched a heavy aerial bombardment on bandits’ hideouts in Benue State in an effort to flush them out and return peace to the state.   The air strike, which started at about 8 a.m. when worshippers were preparing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica