Suit on Buhari’s sack: Court fixes July 21 for hearing

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed July 21 for hearing of a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru seeking court order to declare the Presidential seat vacant. The date has been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them by the court bailiff. The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has, however, assigned the case to Justice Inyang Ekwo for adjudication. Apart from President Buhari, other defendants in the suit, with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/480/2021, are the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third defendants respectively. Owuru, a British trained constitutional lawyer and called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982, is asking the court to declare Buhari as unlawful President illegally occupying the Presidential seat.

Like this: Like Loading...