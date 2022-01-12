News

Suit seeking to stop NPF, AGF from arresting, extraditing Abba Kyari stalled

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The suit seeking to stop the Nigerian Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) from arresting and extraditing suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari was Wednesday stalled before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The suit could not go as scheduled due to the absence of both counsel to the plaintiff and respondents.

The Incorporated Trustees of Northern Peace Foundation had, on August 9, 2021, filed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/854/2021 praying the court to grant a temporary order of injunction against the police and AGF pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.

When the matter was called Wednesday, none of the parties’ counsels were in court.

Trial judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo, however, noted that though the case was filed on August 9, 2021, none of the respondents had been served from available court records.

He also noted that neither the applicant’s counsel nor the defence lawyer was in court.

“It is either the applicant has lost interest in the case or the case is abandoned,” he said.

The court later adjourned the matter till February 10 and ordered that hearing notices be issued on the parties.

The matter had earlier come up on August 9, 2021 before Justice A.R Mohammed but was later re-assigned to Justice Okorowo.

At the last adjourned date, Justice Mohammed refused to grant an ex-parte application brought by counsel to the plaintiff, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, seeking to restrain the respondents from arresting and extraditing Kyari.

Ajulo had prayed the court to grant the temporary order of injunction against the two defendants pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.

The ex-parte application was accomplished with a 21-paragraph affidavit of urgency.

But after carefully listening to the plaintiff’s counsel, the court declined to grant the request to stop Kyari’s arrest and extradition through ex-parte means.

Rather, the judge ordered the counsel to turn the ex-parte motion to motion on notice and serve the same on the police and the AGF.

The judge also directed the applicant to serve all court processes in respect of the case on the two respondents.

DCP Abba Kyari was allegedly indicted by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an alleged multi-million naira advanced fee fraud said to have been perpetrated by a Nigerian citizen, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CVR: INEC records 4.1m fresh registration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded 4,167,547 fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).   The commission in its weekly update on Monday in Abuja noted that as of 7am on Monday, the number of completed online and physical registration stood at 1,737,618.   According to INEC, […]
News

Petrol price, electricity tariff hike: NLC, TUC join forces to shut down economy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Regina Otokpa Abuja   The Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday, said it will join forces with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shut down economic activities in Nigeria on September 28, should the Federal Government refuse to reverse the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and hike in electricity tariff.   The resolution […]
News

2023: Anyim disowns presidential campaign posters

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has dissociated himself from the 2023 presidential campaign posters that flooded parts of Ebonyi State and social media. The posters, powered by a group known as Nigerians Ask for Anyim has both Facebook and Twitter identity as piusanyim2023, while its websites read […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica