Suits, Tuxedos in other colours

There was a time men’s suit was only in black, grey or navy blue. Now, suits and even tuxedos are in fun colours. With these suits, these men can twin with their dates.

 

At his recent birthday shoot, popular comedian looked savvy in green suit that many of his fans admired. We all know that Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu likes to serve the best suits money can buy. If you follow his style closely, you agree that Ebuka is no stranger to suits in edgy colours.

 

He has practically worn suits in different bright colors, like red, maroon red, mustard yellow, to name a few.

 

If you want to know the best way to style your fun coloured suits, then you have to love fashion influencer, Denola Grey on social media.

 

He is one of the very few men that rocks pink suit like its a man’s favorite. Noble Igwe is another dude with a special touch when it comes to serving suits in daring colours.

 

He was recently spotted wearing an orange suit which he styled with a bowler hat.

 

These suits in flashy colours are often seen mostly among entertainers.

 

The truth is that, there are still conservative men, executive and influential men who these colours can never appeal to for their personal style.

