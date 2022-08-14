Body & Soul

Suits with unique detailing

Men in the entertainment circle are transforming men’s regular suits from a ‘Plain Jane’ to the extra savvy.

At the last African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, celebrities walked the red carpet in suits that had the detailing that are rarely used for men’s style.

 

Seems the regular plain suit does not readily put one on the spotlight at entertainment event red carpet like it used to. Hence, suits and tuxedos with extra detail became the rave.

 

Nollywood actor, Tope Tedela; Fashion influencer, Denola Grey; Timini Egbuson and the ever hilarious comedy skits king, Broda Shagi, showed up looking fabulous in suits that dazzled with sequin and shiny beads detailing.

There is no speaking of men who love suits with the extra unique touch, without mentioning renowned fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry.

Let these dashing looking men’s style inspire your next look for a red carpet time out.

 

Body & Soul

Actors Guild of Nigeria, StarTimes collaborate on content production

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and pay Tv provider StarTimes has partner on content production, with a view to tapping into the vast deposit of original African stories yet untold. Speaking on the company’s commitment to deeper investment in Nollywood, StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration is very crucial with the growing demand […]
Body & Soul

Adeosun: Smiling at last after the darkness

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It is appears victory has come for Kemi Adeosun, a former Finance Minister. A judge, Taiwo Taiwo at the court in Abuja on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 had granted a declaration that Adeosun, the former Minister of Finance, cannot be subjected to any penalty or forfeiture in relation to her occupation or assumption due to […]
Body & Soul

Oluwapelumi, Sa’adatu, Ngozi win big at Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Twenty-five-year-old Osalusi Christopher Oluwapelumi and 24-year-old Momoh Sa’adatu are the winners of the 2020 Mr and Most Elegant Girl In Nigeria pageant.   In an elaborate event at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Miss Momoh Sa’adatu, who hails from Benue State and a student of the Social Development Department in Plateau State Polytechnic, beat not less […]

