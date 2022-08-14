Suits with unique detailing

Men in the entertainment circle are transforming men’s regular suits from a ‘Plain Jane’ to the extra savvy.

At the last African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, celebrities walked the red carpet in suits that had the detailing that are rarely used for men’s style.

Seems the regular plain suit does not readily put one on the spotlight at entertainment event red carpet like it used to. Hence, suits and tuxedos with extra detail became the rave.

Nollywood actor, Tope Tedela; Fashion influencer, Denola Grey; Timini Egbuson and the ever hilarious comedy skits king, Broda Shagi, showed up looking fabulous in suits that dazzled with sequin and shiny beads detailing.

There is no speaking of men who love suits with the extra unique touch, without mentioning renowned fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry.

Let these dashing looking men’s style inspire your next look for a red carpet time out.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...