Sujimoto bags award, gift customers exciting bonus

Upscale luxury real estate company, Sujimoto Construction Company owned by cosmopolitan super dandy, Sijibomi Ogundele and his team made history yet again, at the just concluded prestigious ‘Tech Times Award’, where the luxury real estate firm, bagged; ‘Corporate Brand of the Year’ award with a land slide victory of over 7,000 votes to beat other top contenders like; Standard Bank, Interswitch, Zenith Bank, GTBank, FlutterWave, Dangote Group, Access Bank Plc, MTN group, FarmCrowdy, Opaym, Andela, Komaza, Safaricom, Sanlam, Naspers, East African Breweries, Exxaro Resources, Twiga Foods, Chandaria Industries. Bagging the award, is a clear indication that the property company is towing the path of greatness in its service delivery, as a well reputable brand cresting its footprint in gold. Sujimoto construction company, is offering investors of his ongoing ‘LeonardoBySujimoto’ under construction at the highbrow, Banana island, Ikoyi, a mouth-watery unbelievable deal spanning into billions of Naira in return on investment for 2 years.

The urban construction company, is well known for the construction of several architectural masterpiece littered across the skyline of Lagos, ranging from Guiliano By Sujimoto and Lucrezia by Sujimoto and a host of other project. With the LeonardoBySujimoto Project, Sujimoto is offering investors a gift of 400% ROI within 2 years.

To many, it sounds like magic, his plans generated mixed reactions on social media. Some argued how such investment will yield massive profit in less than 2 years. Many further argued that; offering a whopping 400% in 2 years, for return on investment, not even gold, treasury bills or cryptocurrencies can boast of such massive profit, not even at a time when Treasury Bills and Fixed deposit sits at 3.5% ROI annually. However, financial experts questioned how realistic his calculations are; but the misunderstood Motomatics theory propounder, who is of the opinion that; 1+1=11, has always proved naysayers wrong. He knows the construction business like the back of his hands.

The audacious serial entrepreneur and real estate mogul, further shed more light, on how he arrived at his proposed 400% ROI calculation, He said; “The nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom Apartment on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $2m – $4.5 USD. Our designs are three times better and two times cheaper. By the time we launch in October, the 3 Bedroom you are buying today for $650,000 will be sold at $1million and $3.5 Million upon completion giving you over 400% ROI in 2 years.

The trained lawyer further explained that; the Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort most expecially post COVID-19. He also added that, Sujimoto signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and blue chip companies that will rent the Leonardo on completion. “The LeonardoBySujimoto’s 2 Bedroom will guarantee $50,000 Rental ROI per annum, 3 Bedroom will give $70,000, while the 4 Bedroom is guaranteed to give $100,000 USD per annum.”

Despite thriving and flourishing in Nigeria’s dwindling business climate, Sujimoto before COVID-19, launched it’s much talk about Sujimoto Residence; one of the best shortlet apartments services and holiday home for luxury lovers, in and outside the country. There is also an added advantage for those who own a LeonardoBySujimoto apartment, the company would help owners generate funds spanning from N30million – N120million per annum at 70% occupancy.

Ogundele avered that; The company has over the years deviced a credible and simple payment plan for those who wish to own one of the most luxurious condominiums in Nigeria. He said “With an initial deposit of $150,000 (30%), this secures the ownership of a flat at the LeonardoBySujimoto – a waterfront high-rise building that features premium fittings and facilities, award winning ZahaHadid Bathrooms, the phenomenal Techno Gym, Full Home Automation, prestigious Kohler Kitchen, IMAX Cinema, incredible personalized Hair Salon, dedicated restaurants strictly for the residents, 5 Star interactive Lobby, Crèche, Tennis Court, Squash Courts, the 1st Private Luxury Boat Club in Africa.”

Like this: Like Loading...