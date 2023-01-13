Sujimoto Congratulates Foremost Amazon, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika at 70

CEO of Sujimoto Construction Limited, Dr Sijibomi Ogundele has congratulated Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika on the occasion of her 70th birthday, describing her as a woman of integrity, diligence and his mentor.

In a statement he signed, Ogundele extolled the virtues of the Access bank Chairwoman.

He wrote: “A fundamental secret behind every successful person, especially those whose beginnings were rooted below the upper-middle class, is to have a mentor. The idea is not just to have any mentor but one who speaks on your behalf, defends you even in your absence and puts forth your name in the boardroom of life. While you have everything it takes to become a successful person – which is the currency of capacity, you must never downplay the ultimate need – the currency of association.

“Mummy, you have spent 7 decades on earth and counting and it is very impressive that you are always remembered for being a woman of integrity and diligence. I always long for moments with you as even in friendly conversations, you are always giving vital lessons for corporate growth and your constant reminder that young entrepreneurs are the future of the next generation, and how integrity should be the foundation we must always stand on.

“I love how you emphasise that to become like the Dangotes, the Adenugas, and the Awosikas, we must have a strong level of integrity, make sure that quality is the backbone of whatever we are doing and we must take relationships and building bridges as part of our essential ingredients.

“I also consider myself a son to you and a brother to Dr. Tola Awosika, and this is why today, I join the entire nation as we celebrate a gift to our nation – the Chairwoman of Access Bank Plc, the Chairlady for eradication of polio in Nigeria, former Permanent Secretary in the ministries of Internal Affairs, Power and Science and Technology, my mother, mentor and friend.

“Thank you so much for all you do and may the Almighty fulfill your desires and give you long life in good health.

“To the Chairman of all Chairmen, Dr. Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika Happy 70th birthday!”

