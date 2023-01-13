News

Sujimoto Congratulates Foremost Amazon, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika at 70

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

CEO of Sujimoto Construction Limited, Dr Sijibomi Ogundele has congratulated Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika on the occasion of her 70th birthday, describing her as a woman of integrity, diligence and his mentor.

In a statement he signed, Ogundele extolled the virtues of the Access bank Chairwoman. 
He wrote: “A fundamental secret behind every successful person, especially those whose beginnings were rooted below the upper-middle class, is to have a mentor. The idea is not just to have any mentor but one who speaks on your behalf, defends you even in your absence and puts forth your name in the boardroom of life. While you have everything it takes to become a successful person – which is the currency of capacity, you must never downplay the ultimate need – the currency of association. 

“Mummy, you have spent 7 decades on earth and counting and it is very impressive that you are always remembered for being a woman of integrity and diligence. I always long for moments with you as even in friendly conversations, you are always giving vital lessons for corporate growth and your constant reminder that young entrepreneurs are the future of the next generation, and how integrity should be the foundation we must always stand on.

“I love how you emphasise that to become like the Dangotes, the Adenugas, and the Awosikas, we must have a strong level of integrity, make sure that quality is the backbone of whatever we are doing and we must take relationships and building bridges as part of our essential ingredients. 

“I also consider myself a son to you and a brother to Dr. Tola Awosika, and this is why today, I join the entire nation as we celebrate a gift to our nation – the Chairwoman of Access Bank Plc, the Chairlady for eradication of polio in Nigeria, former Permanent Secretary in the ministries of Internal Affairs, Power and Science and Technology, my mother, mentor and friend.

“Thank you so much for all you do and may the Almighty fulfill your desires and give you long life in good health.

“To the Chairman of all Chairmen, Dr. Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika Happy 70th birthday!”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Why I want to be president –Okorocha

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said he decided to join the 2023 presidential race because of the agitations in the South East for an Igboman to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.. Okorocha, who represents Imo West at the National Assembly, stated this in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, […]
News Top Stories

NLC to govs: Steer clear of workers’ pension fund

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Labour vows to mobilise forces against move The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to mobilise workers against the move by governors of the 36 states of the federation to borrow from the Contributory Pension Fund (CPF), purportedly for infrastructural development in their respective states. President of NLC, Com-rade Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning yesterday […]
News Top Stories

Hijab: CAN threatens to close schools nationwide

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Regina Otokpa, Cephas Iorhemen and Sola Adeyemo

    Amid growing concern over the hijab controversy across the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, called on the National Assembly to suspend a bill before the House of Representatives, seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in the country, or risk having all Christian schools and colleges shut down.   It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica