Sujimoto Debuts with Zaha Hadid Sanitary Wares

Sujimoto Construction Limited has announced that all master bathrooms at the LeonardoBySujimoto, will have the limited edition sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid.

According to the Managing Director of the construction company, Sijibomi Ogundele, Leonardo by Sujimoto will be the first residential apartment in Africa, after the Giuliano, to house this premium and exclusive sanitary wares.

Ogundele recalls that Zaha Hadid was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004. She also received the UK’s most prestigious Architectural Award – the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011 for her groundbreaking, never before seen designs.

In an interaction with media men, Ogundele added that the LeonardoBySujimoto will not only house the majestic Zaha Hadid Porcelanosa Vitae which was voted the best sanitary ware in the world at the World Build Awards 2018 but also feature other top of the range facilities.

“Alongside the Zaha Hadid Vitae, the LeonardoBySujimoto will also include a crèche, IMAX cinema, techno gym, private salon, infinity pool, mini mart, full home automation, Indoor Virtual Golf, Tennis Court, Squash Court, Interactive Lobby, Restaurant and Lounge, and other breathtaking features,” Ogundele said.

The Managing Director said his company is keen on providing cosy apartments for Nigerians at incredibly affordable prices while creating opportunities for investors to secure impressive return on investment.

“In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices ranges from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for N300million for now,” he said.

“By the time we launch in October, the 4 Bedroom you are buying today for N300million will be sold at N500million, giving you an instant 75% ROI! The Leonardo promises 400% returns on investment and we have proof for it. With the Leonardo, you can buy, resell and make 400% ROI in 2 years.”

