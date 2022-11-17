News

Sukuk: FG spends N612.5bn bond proceeds on 2,820km roads

The Federal Government has rehabilitated 2,820.06 kilometers of roads across Nigeria covering 71 section with sovereign Sukuk bond proceeds. Debt Management Office (DMO), which revealed this on its official website yesterday, said Sukuk bonds, debuted in 2017, successfully facilitated the rehabilitation and construction across the six geo-political zones of the country.

In 2017, when it was launched, the total sum of N100 billion was realised, in second tranche of 2018, the sum of N100 billion was realised, Federal Government realised N162.557 billion in 2020 Sukuk bond tranche and N250 billion realised in 2021 tranche. The N100 billion raised in 2017 was deployed into financing 25 road projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The bond recorded massive over subscription. Flowing from over subscription recorded with 2017 N100 billion maiden offer, investor confidence was buoyed in the instrument. DMO issued another N100 billion in December 2018 for the same purpose. This time, it was for 28 road projects across the six geopolitical zones. Between September 2017 and June 2021, DMO, on behalf of the Federal Government, had issued a total sum of N362.577 billion sovereign Sukuk for financing roads across the six geo political zones of the country. The N250 billions of 2021 Sukuk bond was deployed into financing of critical road projects across the country last year for the fourth consecutive time.

 

