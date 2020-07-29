Health

Sule flags off distribution of equipment to hospitals, clinics

Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Narawa State government Wednesday, flagged off the distribution of hospital equipment to General Hospitals and some Primary Health Care Centres across the state.
The hospital commoditiest were procured with funds from the Save One Million Lives Programe in collaboration with the state government to specifically address maternal and child mortality challenge in the state.
The state governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, who flagged off the distribution of the commodities, in Lafia, the state capital, further charged handlers of the equipment to ensure that it get to the designated health facilities
He said that gesture was a deliberate efforts of his administration to boost the health care needs of the people of the the state amid coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said that his administration would continued to support the development partners to meet quality health care needs of the citizens of the state.
Sule said that his administration had so far renovated 67 Primary Health Care (PHCs) across the state and 11 general hospital and upgraded two service delivery points at the state Specialist Hospital and at the Central Medical Store in Lafia, saying his administration would continue to according priority to the health sector
Earrlier in his remarks at the event, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Pharm. Ahmed Yahaya said the distribution of the equipment would boost the quality of health care delivery in the state, especially at the local level.

Our Reporters

