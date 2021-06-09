Sule: Lack of infrastructure bane of industrialisation

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has decried the lack of infrastructure in the country, stating that it is the bane of industrialisation. Sule spoke yesterday during his visit to Halibiz Industries in Idu Industrial Area, Abuja, built by an indigene of the state. The governor called for improvement in infrastructure in the country to improve industrialisation. According to him, the Nasarawa State government would continue to partner the private sector to boost the state’s economy and reduce unemployment. He said his administration would do everything possible to ensure that the organisation set up additional facilities in the state.

When asked in specific terms on how the Nasarawa State government could partner with Halibiz Industries, Governor Sule said: “In a business like this, there are many ways to partner. First and foremost, he’s somebody we admire. We appreciate him for the wonderful things he is doing by providing employment to Nigerians. That is our pride. He is a pride of Nasarawa State. “If you know how the company started, it makes us more proud that we have someone like this from Nasarawa State, doing something like this.

