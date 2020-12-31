Sule signs N115.7bn 2021 Nasarawa budget into law

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N115. 7 billion into law. The document showed that N53.8 billion, representing 46.55 per cent, was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N54.8 billion representing N47.3 billion, was earmarked for capital expenditure while N7.01 billion was alered located for a consolidated revenue fund.

Performing the ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lafia; Governor Abdullahi Sule assured the people that the government would adhere strictly to the provisions of the budget to curb leakages during the implementation of the document.

The governor lauded the legislature for the timely passage of the budget, saying that his administration would work more closely with other organs of government for the progress and development of the state. “I commend this synergy and partnership towards our collective responsibility to provide leadership and execute policies and programmes for the progress and development of our dear state.” Continuing, the governor said: “We will continue to work together more closely towards the realisation of our common goals and execution of peopleoriented programmes and policies geared towards the overall development of our state.”

Governor Sule assured that his administration would continue to execute its vision as encapsulated in the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategy as it related to security, health, education, economic empowerment and other sectors. The governor said the outbreak of coronavirus affected the smooth implementation of the 2020 budget, resulting in the presentation of a supplementary budget during the fiscal year.

Like this: Like Loading...