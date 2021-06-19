Sule Yaji: I see Aper Aku in Ortom

Former Deputy Governor to the first civilian Governor of Benue State, Mr. Aper Aku, Alhaji Sule Yaji on Friday said that Governor Samuel Ortom had similar leadership attributes as his principal. Alhaji Sule, who spoke when he visited Governor Ortom at the government house in Makurdi, described him as brave, straight forward and proactive just the way Aku was, saying that with such leaders Benue is blessed. He noted that as an agrarian state, anything that touches Benue farmers must worry the leader, pointing out that when a focused and determined man leads, the followers are inspired. While recalling his fond memories as Deputy Governor and part of Benue State, Alhaji Sule said it was a thing of joy for him to be hosted by Governor Ortom after 38 years of service to the State, saying he felt elated each time Benue is mentioned.
