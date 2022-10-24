Suleiman: Having an impact is not just about the company but the society

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank Plc, in this interaction with journalists, speaks on the dynamics of Nigerian banks and exceptional deliveries by his organisation. Rhoda Ogunseye reports

Why is there need for transformation in the banking industry?

The truth is that the world is going through a huge amount of transformation over the last 15 years. Technology has transformed almost everything that we do. The way we learn, the way we teach, the way we earn, the way we communicate, and banking is not left out of it.

And when we think about the fact that 15 years ago, we were just putting the first set of ATM in place and debit card were effectively new, most people never had one. Now, the fact remains that credit card is going out of fashion and people can transact, using their biometrics or their smartphone. You could see that the world has completely changed.

And that would lead the banking industry to change along with it. But beyond this technology that we have now adopted. For instance, we introduced the eNaira into the context last year; that didn’t exist before. There are consequences of that and other bigger issues around crypto currencies across the world. So the industry must, therefore, continue to transform itself.

But we know that the Nigerian banking industry is one of the dynamic industries across the world. We know that when it comes to payment, there are very few countries in the world whose payment system is comparable to ours. We know that when it comes to growth, very few industries have grown as we have grown in the last 15 years.

So there are fundamental changes that we have seen in the industry over that period; but there are also gaps. It is now left for us to come together to try and close those gaps.

But beyond that, the banking and finance complex is about setting a goal, setting the agenda for the economic team. There is great resignation in the banking industry, what is being done to fill in the gap? Our attitude is that Nigeria is not lacking in healthy young people who are willing and ready to work; therefore, if we see our self losing talents, the best response is to actually focus on converting those young people as a replacement of those who are leaving.

I know that as a collective, the industry is also putting together a plan that will enable us sponsor individuals who are look- ing to acquire skills in the area of technology and in the area where we have skill s h o r t – age.

The thinking is to actually turn the crisis into an opportunity; instead of something that will be worried about. We are going to take banking services to your table not the other way round. The brain drain is not limited to the banking and finance industry.

It is a national thing, but the key point is that the industry is rising to the challenges. It is about training, providing flexibility where these people can work in a very convenient and conducive environment. How is the crypto industry and Cameroon Blockchain Business Council (CBBC) affecting the banking industry? Let me r e m i n d you there are about four functions the bank perfoms. The f i r s t is to per- fom the function of gains.

At the end of the day, one is able to move money from one person to the other as cheaply as possible. Within Nigeria today, there is no platform crypto or otherwise that is remotely close to what the banks can deliver. The first way for you to move your money today is through the banks. It also so happens to be the safest place for you to keep your money today.

So I don’t know what others are doing in crypto but if I want to move money to you today, I will use my bank account. It will go through Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and go into your account. It will be instant. Period! The second important function is that banks perfom the function of lending, which is intermediation. It finds money somewhere that is not needed yet, it passes it to someone who needs it either to run a business or to pay for something.

I maybe missing it but as far as I know, the banks are still the ones dominating the space, performing that service. And I think that will remain in place for a while. The third function is to help people build their funds; that is when you save money and put it in investment funds.

Apart from MMM and the others. Let me put it in a different way. I will not advise someone that I love to take their money out of the bank and go and put it in any alternative investment that does not have fundamentals. Except you are a very rich man and you want to release a little bit of your massive wealth. So to me and the general public, the safest place to save money and build your wealth is through the regulated financial companies.

And finally, there is advisory. I don’t know who you ask for advice, but I will prefer someone who is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). What is the synergy between the banking industry and the Fintech? It is only in Nigeria you can complement online real time transactions. You cannot do that in some countries.

That tells you how far we have gone. The synergy between the Fintech and the banks is happening effectively. You see collaboration, you see partnership and that is why that industry is growing very, very well. That is kudos to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the banking industry and the banking practitioners. What is your dream for Sterling Bank Plc?

You don’t become CEO of a bank so that you can earn money and leave it. There is far more to it than that. We expect our team to be passionate, adaptable, caring, innovative, have a sense of ownership and be dedicated to service. We promote these attributes and use them to define a ‘Sterling person.’ Having an impact is not just about the company; it is about the society we live in and what we can do for it.

The number one pillar of Sterling’s culture is agility. On the back of technology, everything moves at a faster speed, so we need to be agile. The second pillar of the bank’s culture is specialisation. The third is digitisation. You can understand how important these values are in financial services. We also want to be a high-performing organisation. Finally, we want to be an inclusive organisation. We look at inclusion across geography, gender and age. We represent the customer base that we hope to serve.

It is about storytelling. It is about inspiring people to be the best that they can be. The heart of my managerial work is about building synergies and collaborations. People are different in many ways, so a lot of effort goes into making sure that they can collaborate well.

There is a push to create an environment where a diversified workforce can perform optimally. Of course, as an organisation in transition, it hasn’t always been easy. You have a lot of people-related challenges.

Change management and getting everyone on board has been the most difficult part, aside from challenges that are external to the company, for example, the economic and political space in Nigeria. You have to present a picture of the future that is beyond profitability and is appealing to people who seek to make an impact.

You have to present a picture of the future that is beyond profitability and is appealing to people who seek impact. Having been able to do that, by bringing talent to the company because we sold the dream to them, I think, has been the greatest achievement since I took the job.

Rather than have generic solutions offered through marketing and sales, it chooses each community and recognises the differences. What we build could be something as obvious as a banking platform, a lending platform that is based on communities, or it could be something that might not be usual in banking, such as helping people be healthier.

We are building communities around getting healthy through our health support initiative that was commended by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. Sterling also focuses on climate change and contributing to the environment. We’re not only transforming our power source to renewable energy but we’re also actively financing the business to migrate from the use of oil to renewable energy.

In addition, the bank empowers the community by offering non-interestbased microfinancing. We have a low saving to GDP ratio. We need to get to the root of the problem to solve it. If the savings level in the country is low, there is little leverage flowing into small businesses. If a small business cannot leverage debt, we collaborate with them.

It’s been an incredible journey. We have found partnership in this space that we otherwise would not have seen, and we are helping to reveal the capacity for entrepreneurship. I think it’s the way we are supporting the economy that makes us different from our competitors. We encourage people to express their ideas and to innovate.

This isn’t common in sub-Saharan Africa. The outcome has been people who are creative and courageous. The ability to attract a quality workforce and keep them on board has given us a competitive advantage. On Sterling Bank’s one-stop-shop solutions Our world evolves daily; therefore, there is a need for continuous innovation to meet the ever-changing needs of individuals and businesses.

Our overriding objective at Sterling Bank is to develop and align our solutions to improve the experience of our customers, boost individual and business productivity while delivering the convenience that digital channels delivery provides.

The bank’s products roster is quite impressive, earning the financial institution the credibility of a customer- focused solutions provider, evidenced with the receipt of numerous awards. It is against this background that Sterling Bank won the Innovative Bank of the Year Award at the 2019 edition of the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), among others.

In continuation of this trend, OmniX by Sterling was recently launched to serve both financial and non-financial Institutions (FI/NFIs) as well as large corporates and high networth individuals. With the rapid and continued digitisation of the FIs and NFIs operations, easing productivity challenges encountered by the corporate customers in doing business while maximising efficiency becomes an imperative.

By leveraging technology and innovation, Sterling Bank, for instance, has successfully developed intimacy with its clientele and is consequently able to boast of a considerable number of loyal customers. This shows that any player within the financial service sector seeking to improve its performance may be looking at the Sterling example. OmniX, for instance, is deliberately designed to offer a simple, easy and effective platform to manage the daily liquidity needs of corporates.

It is delivering unique offerings to both non-bank related financial institution customers and corporate clients through a digitised offering designed to boost efficiency and increase customer satisfaction. Further reinforcing Sterling’s reputation as an innovator in financial services technology by delivering an unrivalled digital experience that is game changing for the corporate and investment banking sub-sector of Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The ability to serve the non-traditional financial institutions and large corporate clients with the desired speed and required agility speaks to the fact that the bank is not just another option but a clear leader in delivering effective service..

