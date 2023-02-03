Arts & Entertainments

Suleman Alimat becomes Brand Ambassador

One of Nigeria’s entertainment companies, has signed Suleman Alimat Sadia, aka Pride_evy, as their Brand Ambassador in Lagos.

The deal, which was signed on on the last day of January, will see Alimat promoting the company’s products when it is unveiled.

The company’s Head of Public Relations and Media, Emmanuel Isiaka, said, it was a delight to have Suleman Alimat on board.

“We know she can use her influence to get patronage for our company and also grow our brand, that’s why we went for her.

“Although others had also approached us to enter a deal with them, we needed someone with that clout, to do business with,” he said.

Reacting, Brand Consultant for Suleman Alimat, Tama Forteta said, he is proud of the partnership, and optimistic that it will yield profits at both ends.

 

