Sultan advises political leaders to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly

To further drive acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday called on political leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccines in public glare. Nigeria has commenced COVID-19 vaccination of its citizens after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility in early March. The rollout started with healthcare workers who are often at the risk of exposure to infections being the first responders to patients.

Abubakar, while speaking at a sensitisation programme on COVID-19 vaccine for Muslim scholars and imams in Nigeria, said this would encourage other people to take the vaccines. He said: “We have seen the president take the vaccines publicly and we expect to see more political leaders take the vaccines openly.

“We believe all political leaders must take the COVID- 19 vaccines first before the common man on the street because they are our leaders.” According to Abubakar, some people are still in denial of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 100 million people globally. “Some people don’t believe in the vaccines, they don’t even believe COVID-19 exists,” he said. He urged Islamic leaders to educate people in their various constituencies on the safety and importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccines. In his remarks, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said it is important for leaders at all levels to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a way of encouraging other people.

Like this: Like Loading...