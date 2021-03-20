News

Sultan advises political leaders to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

To further drive acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday called on political leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccines in public glare. Nigeria has commenced COVID-19 vaccination of its citizens after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility in early March. The rollout started with healthcare workers who are often at the risk of exposure to infections being the first responders to patients.

Abubakar, while speaking at a sensitisation programme on COVID-19 vaccine for Muslim scholars and imams in Nigeria, said this would encourage other people to take the vaccines. He said: “We have seen the president take the vaccines publicly and we expect to see more political leaders take the vaccines openly.

“We believe all political leaders must take the COVID- 19 vaccines first before the common man on the street because they are our leaders.” According to Abubakar, some people are still in denial of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 100 million people globally. “Some people don’t believe in the vaccines, they don’t even believe COVID-19 exists,” he said. He urged Islamic leaders to educate people in their various constituencies on the safety and importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccines. In his remarks, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said it is important for leaders at all levels to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a way of encouraging other people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID-19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made the disclosure […]
News

NJC retires two Judges over age falsification

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…dismisses petitions against 18 others …recommends appointment of 69 judges   Tunde Oyesina Abuja   The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of Hon. Grand Kadi Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect. The Council, however, […]
News Top Stories

684 evacuees test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

NCDC: Nigeria’s low cases due to sample collection The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has revealed that 684 of the 14,906 Nigerians evacuated from different countries tested positive for the disease. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the media briefing yesterday in Abuja, took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica