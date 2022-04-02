Sultan announces sighting of moon, urges Muslims to begin Ramadan fast

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar III acting in his capacity as the President- General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced that 1443AH Ramadan will start in the country on today, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Sultan made the announcement late Friday in night in a broadcast Muslim faithful to signify the commencement of the annual fasting by adherents throughout the month which is seen as holy for purification of body and soul. His announcement came shortly after an earlier one made on Friday by Saudi Arabian authorites.

During Ramadan, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking from dawn to sunset. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Ramadan fasting period as the time for the privileged to feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it was like to be deprived and marginalized. The President in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said this as he joined world leaders in welcoming the month of Ramadan, the month of fasting and intense devotion for Muslims. In a message to Nigerians and Muslims all over the world, the President said the period offers a unique opportunity to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...