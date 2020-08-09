Sultan, Ayokunle charge FG: Ensure security of Nigerians

Federal Government has been asked to sit up and ensure effective security of all Nigerians.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, gave the charge in conjunction with the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and President of the Nigerian Baptist, Rev. Dr. Sampson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle, recently.

Saad Abubakar and Ayokunle are both Co- Chairmen of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) which is devoted to achieving religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Speaking under the auspices of the council, the leaders of the two major religious groups expressed concer n over the level of deterioration in the country’ security architecture and called on the government to provide security for the Nigerian citizens.

In a statement signed by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, the Sultan and Ayokunle said: “NIREC is worried that the threats and killings keep spreading.

We condemn the carnage on human life especially the recent killings of 76 people in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State; RuwanTofa Dansadua district in Zamfara State; ZagonKataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State; Bethel Baptist Church Aguda-Dauruwan Kogi State and the attack on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum at Baga. We condemn absolutely, the political thuggery that threatens human life and peaceful coexistence.”

The inter religious council leaders also noted that during his traditional Sallah homage to the Governor of Borno State, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai ElKanemi, cried out saying: “My people in Borno are no longer safe.”

Consequently, he sent a passionate appeal, asking that Maiduguri, in particular should not be allowed to be run over by the insurgents who have been killing people there.

According NIREC, all of these show how serious the State of insecurity is in the nation. “These situations and the likes are of grave concern to NIREC.

The unabated carnages leave the citizens in a state of complete despair as economic activities are almost paralyzed. NIREC is therefore constrained once again to call on the Government at all levels to take security as a top priority for every Nigerian.

The Government at all levels must double up their efforts of securing the lives and property of the citizens. The security Agents must fish out the criminals to face justice. The security Agents must mop up the arms and ammunition in the hands of criminals.

The government must ensure a complete stop to the proliferation of all forms of weapons that criminals use to destroy life and property,” the religious leaders stressed.

