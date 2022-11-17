Sultan, Babalakin advocate alternative funding for education

The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and Dr. Wale Babalakin, yesterday contended that Government at all levels, as structured today in Nigeria, can not singlehandedly fund education. The duo stated this at the inauguration and handover ceremony of Bola Babalakin Guest House built by Babalakin Family and donated to Fountain University, Osogbo. The Sultan who spoke at Fountain University prem-ises also urged wealthy Nigerians to come to the aid of both public and private Universities in the country for better advancement. He equally showered encomium on Babalakin’s family for serving humanity, but advised them not to get tired in working for humanity.

His Eminence however admonished Nigerians to see themselves as one irrespective of there differences in culture, religion and tradition saying that where there is problems people should be able to come to round-table for amicable settlement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...