News

Sultan, Babalakin advocate alternative funding for education

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and Dr. Wale Babalakin, yesterday contended that Government at all levels, as structured today in Nigeria, can not singlehandedly fund education. The duo stated this at the inauguration and handover ceremony of Bola Babalakin Guest House built by Babalakin Family and donated to Fountain University, Osogbo. The Sultan who spoke at Fountain University prem-ises also urged wealthy Nigerians to come to the aid of both public and private Universities in the country for better advancement. He equally showered encomium on Babalakin’s family for serving humanity, but advised them not to get tired in working for humanity.

His Eminence however admonished Nigerians to see themselves as one irrespective of there differences in culture, religion and tradition saying that where there is problems people should be able to come to round-table for amicable settlement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Wike orders opening of closed markets

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday announced the reopening of all markets in the state with effect from today. He stressed that they must operate in strict compliance with the established protocols on wearing of facemasks, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing.   Wike, in a state-wide  broadcast, said that the markets will operate […]
News

Owo: Monarch seeks National Assembly approval for state police

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has asked the National Assembly to amend the constitution in such a way that will allow state governments to have their police force. The monarch urged women groups, civil society organisations and other well-meaning Nigerians to march on the National Assembly to demand an amendment to the country’s […]
News

Int’l tourism arrivals record $935bn in export revenues in 10 months

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

…create 72% shortfall The tourism sector has continued to count its losses occasioned by COVID -19 pandemic as international arrival figures over the first 10 months of the year has recorded 72 per cent fall, with restrictions on travel, low consumer confidence and a global struggle to contain the COVID-19 virus, said to have contributed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica